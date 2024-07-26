Paris Olympics 2024: Rain threat looms over grand opening ceremony

The parade of athletes on the Seine River during the Olympic 2024 opening ceremony might dampen the event's aesthetic as rain threatens Paris today (July 26).

According to the latest weather forecasts, there is a chance of rain today. Meteo-France, the French weather service, has predicted overcast skies from the afternoon, with light rain anticipated in the morning. The weather should improve in the afternoon, but the weather service warned on Thursday that showers could affect the Paris region in the evening when the ceremony occurs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Instead of a traditional march into a stadium, about 6,800 athletes will parade on more than 90 boats on the Seine River for 6 kilometres (3.7 miles). Although 10,700 athletes are expected to compete at these Olympics , hundreds of football players are based outside Paris, surfers are in Tahiti, and many have yet to arrive for their events in the second week, organisers said on Thursday.





Paris weather hourly rain forecast



According to the Weather Channel, there is 35 per cent chance of rainfall, staring 7 PM Paris time (10:30 PM IST). The forecast of rainfall jumps to 42 per cent at 11 PM Paris time (2:30 AM IST), by the time Olympics opening ceremony expected to conclude.



Photo credit: Screengrab from The Weather Channel Hundreds of thousands of people, including 320,000 paying and invited ticket-holders, are expected to line the Seine's banks as athletes are paraded along the river on boats.According to the Weather Channel, there is 35 per cent chance of rainfall, staring 7 PM Paris time (10:30 PM IST). The forecast of rainfall jumps to 42 per cent at 11 PM Paris time (2:30 AM IST), by the time Olympics opening ceremony expected to conclude.

More From This Section

What Happens to the Paris Olympics 2024 Opening Ceremony if Rain Plays Spoilsport?



If it rains, the ceremony is expected to proceed as planned. It starts at 1:30 PM EDT/7:30 PM CEST or 11:00 PM IST and should last over three hours.

"For the moment, the risk of showers during the opening ceremony cannot be ruled out," Meteo-France stated. "Forecasts have yet to be confirmed."

Heatwave in Paris



There is some good news, though, with a balmy summer evening expected. Temperatures will be close to 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit).