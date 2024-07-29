Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paris Olympics: Andy Murray's tennis career extended with doubles win

Murray and Evans rallied past the Japanese pair of Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9 on Sunday

Andy Murray, Miami Open
Andy Murray | Photo: PTI
AP Paris
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Andy Murray's tennis career was extended for at least one more match in dramatic style when he and British partner Dan Evans saved five match points during a first-round doubles win at the Paris Olympics.

Murray and Evans rallied past the Japanese pair of Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori 2-6, 7-6 (5), 11-9 on Sunday. The Brits trailed 9-4 in the decisive tiebreaker, which is held in place of a third set in doubles.

The 37-year-old Murray announced before the Summer Games that it would be the final event of his career, and then pulled out of the singles bracket, leaving him only in doubles.

He is a three-time Grand Slam champion and the only tennis player with two Olympic singles golds from London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016. His first Wimbledon championship, in 2013, made Murray the first man from Britain to win that trophy in 77 years.

Murray has dealt with a series of injuries in the latter stages of his career, including a hip replacement in 2019. Most recently, he needed surgery to remove a cyst from his spine last month.


First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 9:27 AM IST

