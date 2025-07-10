Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025: Amanda sinks Sabalenka, enters first Wimbledon final

Wimbledon 2025: Amanda sinks Sabalenka, enters first Wimbledon final

This is Amanda's first-ever grand slam final qualification in her Tennis career

Amanda Anisimova during semifinal match at Wimbledon 2025. (PIC: X)
Amanda Anisimova during semifinal match at Wimbledon 2025. (PIC: X)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
Just over a year after stepping away from professional tennis to address mental health challenges, Amanda Anisimova has scripted a stirring comeback story. The 23-year-old American stunned world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday to reach her maiden Grand Slam final — and her first on grass — at Wimbledon 2025. In a gripping, high-quality semi-final that lasted 2 hours and 36 minutes, Anisimova’s relentless baseline play and mental grit proved decisive. She closed out the contest with a scorching forehand winner on her fourth match point, later admitting that she herself was in disbelief over the result. “It doesn’t feel real,” she shared courtside, overwhelmed by emotion and accomplishment.
  Check the final moments from the match here:   
Anisimova will now face the winner of the second semifinal between Belinda Bencic and Iga Świątek. The final is scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 12. 

A Break That Changed Everything

Anisimova’s path back to the top has been anything but smooth. In May 2023, she announced a break from the sport, citing nearly a year of struggles with mental health and burnout. At the time, she had not reached a major semi-final since her breakout run at the 2019 French Open as a 17-year-old. Just 12 months ago, she didn’t even make it out of Wimbledon qualifying. Now, she is not only a finalist at SW19 but also assured of breaking into the WTA top 10 for the first time in her career.

Sabalenka’s Golden Streak Halted

Sabalenka, who became the world’s top-ranked player last October, was eyeing history herself. A win would have made her the first woman to reach four consecutive Grand Slam finals since Serena Williams a decade ago. But despite a determined second-set comeback, she couldn’t contain Anisimova’s precision from the back of the court. The defeat adds to a bittersweet year that began with losses in the Australian Open and French Open finals.

A New Champion Guaranteed

Anisimova now awaits the winner of the second semi-final between Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic. Whoever lifts the Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday will become the eighth consecutive first-time women’s singles champion at Wimbledon — continuing a trend of fresh faces and thrilling narratives at the All England Club.
 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

