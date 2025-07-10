Wimbledon 2025: Amanda sinks Sabalenka, enters first Wimbledon final

A Break That Changed Everything

Anisimova’s path back to the top has been anything but smooth. In May 2023, she announced a break from the sport, citing nearly a year of struggles with mental health and burnout. At the time, she had not reached a major semi-final since her breakout run at the 2019 French Open as a 17-year-old. Just 12 months ago, she didn’t even make it out of Wimbledon qualifying. Now, she is not only a finalist at SW19 but also assured of breaking into the WTA top 10 for the first time in her career.

Anisimova will now face the winner of the second semifinal between Belinda Bencic and Iga Świątek. The final is scheduled to be played on Saturday, July 12.