Sinner vs Djokovic win prediction: Who will win Wimbledon's 2nd semifinal?

It will be a clash of the titans in the second semifinal of the men’s singles event at Wimbledon 2025 at Centre Court, as the man with the most singles Grand Slams in men’s tennis— Novak Djokovic , with 24—takes on the legend in the making and current world No. 1, Jannik Sinner, to keep his dream of a 25th singles Grand Slam title alive.

ALSO READ: Wimbledon 2025 men's singles semifinal schedule, live time, streaming Both players know each other well, having faced off on court nine times in their careers. This clash promises to be a classic showdown between generations and contrasting styles—Djokovic’s experience and mental toughness versus Sinner’s youthful power and rising confidence. As both arrive in top form, their head-to-head history adds further intrigue to the matchup.

But how have these two players performed in recent times, and how do their records against each other fare? Let’s take a look. Novak Djokovic in 2025 Despite a tough start to 2025 due to injuries, Novak Djokovic has shown resilience at Wimbledon , battling past Flavio Cobolli in four sets in the quarterfinals. A minor fall raised some concern, but he is expected to be fit for the semifinal. Djokovic is aiming for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title, which would match Roger Federer’s tally, and a historic 25th Grand Slam, further cementing his legacy as the most successful men’s player in tennis history.

Jannik Sinner in 2025 Jannik Sinner has firmly established himself as a top force in 2025, winning the Australian Open and climbing to the No. 1 ranking. At Wimbledon, he has impressed with dominant performances against high-profile opponents. While a minor elbow issue surfaced early in the tournament, he has looked composed and physically sound in recent rounds. Known for his powerful baseline game and steady temperament, Sinner is one win away from reaching his first Wimbledon final and making history as the first Italian man to claim the singles title at the All England Club. Overall Head-to-Head: Sinner vs Djokovic Now coming to their head-to-head numbers: Jannik Sinner currently leads Novak Djokovic 5–4 in their overall record. The rivalry, which began with Djokovic dominating the early meetings, has taken a sharp turn in recent times. After losing four of their first five meetings, Sinner has now won four matches in a row against the Serbian legend since November 2023.

Sinner vs Djokovic at Wimbledon Wimbledon remains one of the few battlegrounds where Djokovic maintains clear dominance over Sinner. The two have met twice at the All England Club, with Djokovic emerging victorious on both occasions. In the 2022 quarterfinal, he came back from two sets down to win in five, showing trademark resilience and experience. A year later, in the 2023 semifinal, Djokovic was far more clinical, beating Sinner in straight sets. However, those were Djokovic’s last victories in the rivalry, as Sinner has since turned the tide in other tournaments. Sinner vs Djokovic in Grand Slams In Grand Slam meetings, Sinner and Djokovic are now tied 2–2, reflecting the evolving nature of their rivalry. Djokovic’s two wins both came at Wimbledon—in 2022 and 2023—where he asserted his supremacy on grass. However, Sinner struck back in emphatic fashion with victories at the 2024 Australian Open semifinal and, most recently, in the 2025 French Open semifinal. The Roland Garros win was particularly significant, as Sinner not only defeated Djokovic in straight sets but also dominated 42% of baseline points—an area traditionally owned by Djokovic.