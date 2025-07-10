Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Wimbledon 2025: Iga cruises past Bencic to book final clash vs Amanda

Wimbledon 2025: Iga cruises past Bencic to book final clash vs Amanda

Just like her opponent in the final, Swiatek has also reached the Wimbledon final for the first time in her career

Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek after winning her semifinal match in Wimbledon 2025. Photo: AP | PTI
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:48 PM IST
World No. 4 Iga Swiatek stormed into her maiden Wimbledon final with a commanding 6-2, 6-0 victory over Belinda Bencic in the second women’s singles semi-final on Centre Court. In a match that lasted just over an hour, the Polish star put on a clinical performance, outclassing the Swiss player in all departments.
 
Swiatek was nearly untouchable on serve, winning 83 per cent of points on her first serve and saving both break points she faced. She broke Bencic five times and never allowed the Swiss player to settle, winning eight games in a row at one stage. Her aggressive return game and solid baseline control saw her win 24 receiving points and 55 total points, compared to Bencic’s 32. 
 
This is a breakthrough moment for the four-time Grand Slam champion, who had never reached the final at Wimbledon before. She will now face Amanda Anisimova in Saturday’s final, as she looks to complete her set of Grand Slam titles with her first major win on grass.

Topics :WimbledonTennis

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

