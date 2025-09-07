Home / Sports / Other Sports News / 1982 to 2025: Check full list of Hockey Asia Cup winners and runners-up

1982 to 2025: Check full list of Hockey Asia Cup winners and runners-up

South Korea is still the most decorated team in Asia Cup history, with a total of five titles to its name

Men's Hockey Asia Cup winners
Men's Hockey Asia Cup winners
Aditya Kaushik
Sep 07 2025
The 12th edition of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup, i.e., Hockey Asia Cup, concluded today with the hosts India taking on defending champions South Korea in the finals at Rajgir Hockey Ground. India beat Korea in the final by 4–0 to lift their fourth Asia Cup title.
 
Notably, before the 2025 final, the 11 editions of Asia Cup Hockey were shared between just three teams, i.e., South Korea with five titles and India alongside Pakistan with three titles each. India’s win has now put them in second spot with four titles in the all-time list, just one behind South Korea. 

Check full list of Men’s Hockey Asia Cup winners and runners-up

Year Winner Runner-Up Venue (Host City)
2025 India Korea Rajgir, India
2022 South Korea Malaysia Jakarta, Indonesia
2017 India Malaysia Dhaka, Bangladesh
2013 South Korea India Ipoh, Malaysia
2009 South Korea Pakistan Kuantan, Malaysia
2007 India South Korea Chennai, India
2003 India Pakistan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
1999 South Korea Pakistan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
1994 South Korea India Hiroshima, Japan
1989 Pakistan India New Delhi, India
1985 Pakistan India Dhaka, Bangladesh
1982 Pakistan India Karachi, Pakistan

Men’s Asia Cup Hockey final recap:

1982 Final: Pakistan vs India 
The 1982 tournament was played as a round-robin. Pakistan finished undefeated with six wins and one draw, outperforming India. Their defense was solid and attack efficient throughout. India finished second based on points, unable to convert critical chances against Pakistan.
 
1985 Final: Pakistan vs India 
Pakistan won 3–2 by capitalizing on quick counterattacks and penalty corners. India pushed hard but struggled to breach Pakistan’s compact defense, resulting in a narrow margin due to Pakistan’s precise finishing.
 
1989 Final: Pakistan vs India 
Pakistan scored twice early, controlling the match tempo. India created opportunities but failed to finish. Pakistan’s disciplined play in defense and midfield secured the 2–0 win.
 
1994 Final: South Korea vs India 
South Korea scored a single goal through coordinated build-up play. Defense dominated the match, with both sides blocking scoring attempts. India controlled possession later but couldn’t convert chances.
 
1999 Final: South Korea vs Pakistan 
The final was high-scoring (5–4). Both teams exchanged leads. South Korea’s quick transitions and conversion of critical chances made the difference over Pakistan’s persistent but less clinical attack.
 
2003 Final: India vs Pakistan 
India scored four goals by capitalizing on penalty corners and open-play chances. Pakistan struggled defensively and could not match India’s coordinated attacks, conceding twice early.
 
2007 Final: India vs South Korea 
India scored seven goals with sustained pressure and fast attack, breaking down South Korea’s defense early. South Korea couldn’t respond effectively, managing only two goals.
 
2009 Final: South Korea vs Pakistan 
South Korea scored early and shifted to a defensive posture, blocking Pakistan’s chances in a tight 1–0 game dominated by defense and controlled midfield.
 
2013 Final: South Korea vs India 
South Korea prevailed 4–3 in a fast-paced game. Both teams traded goals frequently. South Korea’s ability to execute counterattacks in crucial moments secured their win despite India’s sustained pressure.
 
2017 Final: India vs Malaysia 
India scored two early goals and maintained structure to limit Malaysia’s offensive threat. Malaysia scored late but failed to break through India’s organized defense, finishing 2–1.
 
2022 Final: South Korea vs Malaysia 
South Korea scored twice from structured build-ups. Malaysia’s attacks were persistent but well contained by South Korea’s defense. The match ended 2–1 after Korea maintained effective positioning and discipline in the closing stages.
 
2025: India vs Korea
 
India proved to a dominating opponent against the defending champions Korea as goals in the 1st half proved fatal and helped the side lift the title despite of a penalty stroke missed in the first quarter. 3 goals in total left the Korean side desolated in the end.

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

