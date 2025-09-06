US Open women's singles final live match timings and live streaming

For the third straight year, fans will witness a blockbuster final between Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka and America’s Amanda Anisimova at the US Open 2025, set to take place under the lights on Super Saturday in New York. Top seed Sabalenka, aiming to defend her crown, faces off against eighth seed Anisimova, who is chasing her first-ever Grand Slam title.

This matchup promises intensity and high-octane tennis. Both players are known for their aggressive baseline play, but it’s Anisimova who holds a slight edge in their rivalry, leading 6-3 in head-to-head encounters. Most recently, she bested Sabalenka in a tight three-setter at Wimbledon 2025, showing nerves of steel on grass. Anisimova’s 2025 season has been one of the most consistent on the WTA Tour, with a title win at the Qatar Open, finals at Wimbledon and Queen’s Club, and a win-loss ratio touching 73%.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, has had a rollercoaster season. While the three-time Slam champion has reached seven finals this year, she has not won a major since the 2024 Australian Open. Her most recent title came in May, and since then, she has struggled to convert opportunities. Nonetheless, she remains a formidable force and will be gunning for her 100th Grand Slam match win — a milestone only a few elite players reach. There’s more than just silverware at stake. The winner will earn a record $5 million, while the runner-up still pockets a hefty $2.5 million, marking the highest prize pool in US Open history. Regardless of the outcome, Sabalenka will retain her World No. 1 ranking post-tournament. For Anisimova, a victory will push her to a career-high World No. 4.

A win for Anisimova would place her in elite company, becoming only the fourth player since 1975 to defeat current or former World No. 1s in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final of the same Slam. She would also be only the third woman to beat both Iga Swiatek and Sabalenka in a single Grand Slam. As history beckons, all eyes will be on Arthur Ashe Stadium when these two powerhouses collide once more for tennis supremacy.