Home / Sports / Other Sports News / US Open women's singles final live match timings and live streaming

US Open women's singles final live match timings and live streaming

A win for Anisimova would place her in elite company, becoming only the fourth player since 1975 to defeat current or former World No. 1s in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final of the same Slam.

US Open 2025 final
US Open 2025 final
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 9:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
For the third straight year, fans will witness a blockbuster final between Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka and America’s Amanda Anisimova at the US Open 2025, set to take place under the lights on Super Saturday in New York. Top seed Sabalenka, aiming to defend her crown, faces off against eighth seed Anisimova, who is chasing her first-ever Grand Slam title.
 
This matchup promises intensity and high-octane tennis. Both players are known for their aggressive baseline play, but it’s Anisimova who holds a slight edge in their rivalry, leading 6-3 in head-to-head encounters. Most recently, she bested Sabalenka in a tight three-setter at Wimbledon 2025, showing nerves of steel on grass. Anisimova’s 2025 season has been one of the most consistent on the WTA Tour, with a title win at the Qatar Open, finals at Wimbledon and Queen’s Club, and a win-loss ratio touching 73%.
 
Sabalenka, meanwhile, has had a rollercoaster season. While the three-time Slam champion has reached seven finals this year, she has not won a major since the 2024 Australian Open. Her most recent title came in May, and since then, she has struggled to convert opportunities. Nonetheless, she remains a formidable force and will be gunning for her 100th Grand Slam match win — a milestone only a few elite players reach.
 
There’s more than just silverware at stake. The winner will earn a record $5 million, while the runner-up still pockets a hefty $2.5 million, marking the highest prize pool in US Open history. Regardless of the outcome, Sabalenka will retain her World No. 1 ranking post-tournament. For Anisimova, a victory will push her to a career-high World No. 4.
 
A win for Anisimova would place her in elite company, becoming only the fourth player since 1975 to defeat current or former World No. 1s in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final of the same Slam. She would also be only the third woman to beat both Iga Swiatek and Sabalenka in a single Grand Slam.
 
As history beckons, all eyes will be on Arthur Ashe Stadium when these two powerhouses collide once more for tennis supremacy. 
 
US Open 2025 Women's singles final live streaming and telecast details
 
When will Women's singles final action of US Open 2025 between Anisimova and Sabalenka begin?
 
The Women's singles final action of US Open 2025 between Anisimova and Sabalenka will begin at 1:30 AM IST on September 7 (according to IST).
 
Where to watch live telecast of US Open 2025 Women's singles final match in India?
 
Star Sports will provide the live telecast of US Open Women's singles final match between Anisimova and Sabalenka in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of US Open 2025 Women's singles final match in India?
 
JioHotstar, through their app and website, will provide the live streaming of US Open Women's singles final match in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 HIGHLIGHTS: India book final date with Korea, beat China 7-0 in Rajgir

India vs Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final live match timings and streaming

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: India rescue late 2-2 draw against Japan

India vs Japan hockey live streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2025 live timings

Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India vs China live streaming, Super 4 points table

Topics :US OpenTennis News

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story