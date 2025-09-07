Sunday, September 07, 2025 | 02:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / T20 Tri-series final: Pakistan vs Afghanistan live match time and streaming

T20 Tri-series final: Pakistan vs Afghanistan live match time and streaming

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series final match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to clash in the final of the UAE T20 Tri-Series 2025 on Sunday, September 7, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams delivered strong performances throughout the tournament, each winning three of their four league matches. Pakistan topped the table based on net run rate, while Afghanistan secured second place to book their spot in the title clash.
 
Afghanistan heads into the final on the back of a close-fought win against hosts United Arab Emirates. Batting first, Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 170/4, with Ibrahim Zadran leading the way with a crucial 48 off 35 balls, earning him the Player of the Match award. Despite a spirited chase, UAE fell just short, ending at 166/5, handing Afghanistan a narrow four-run victory.
 
 
Pakistan, meanwhile, had a dominant outing in their last group fixture. Batting first, they put up 171/5 against UAE, thanks to a blistering unbeaten 77 off 44 balls by Fakhar Zaman. Their bowlers backed up the batting performance effectively, restricting UAE to 140/7 to secure a 31-run win.
 
With both teams in top form, the final promises to be a high-octane battle between two evenly matched sides eyeing the T20 silverware. 

T20 tri-series final: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing 11
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed
 
Afghanistan playing 11 (probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
 
Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head in T20Is
 
Total matches: 9
Pakistan won: 5
Afghanistan won: 4
No result: 0
 
T20 tri-series final: Pakistan vs Afghanistan full squad
 
Pakistan squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza
 
Afghanistan squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdullah Ahmadzai
 
T20 tri-series final: Pakistan vs Afghanistan live streaming and telecast details
 
When will Pakistan vs Afghanistan match take place in the T20 tri-series final?
Pakistan will go toe-to-toe with Afghanistan in the final of the T20 tri-series on Sunday, September 7.
 
What will be the venue for Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in the T20 tri-series final on September 7?
The match between Pakistan and Afghanistan will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
 
What time will the toss take place for Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series final match?
The toss for the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series final match will take place at 8 PM IST.
 
What time will the first ball of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series final match be bowled?
The Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in the T20 tri-series final will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series final match in India?
There will be no live telecast of the match available in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series final match in India?
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series final match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
 

First Published: Sep 07 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

