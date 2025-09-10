India vs Korea live streaming, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 timing

The Indian women’s hockey team, unbeaten so far in the Asia Cup, will look to extend their impressive run when it faces South Korea in its opening Super 4 match of the Women's Asia Cup 2025 on Wednesday. India topped Pool B after thrashing Thailand 11-0, battling to a 2-2 draw with Japan, and hammering Singapore 12-0 on goal difference.

The commanding victories, especially the 12-goal rout of Singapore, highlighted India’s attacking depth and secured their place at the summit of the group. The side now eyes the continental crown and automatic qualification for next year’s World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Ranking advantage and upcoming challenges Currently ranked 10th in the FIH standings, India enters as favourites against world No. 12 South Korea. After Wednesday’s clash, the team faces a testing schedule with China on Thursday and Japan on Saturday. The four teams in the Super 4 stage — India, China, Japan, and South Korea — will battle in a round-robin format. The top two will qualify for the final, while the others will contest the third-place playoff. In-form strikers lead India’s charge Forwards Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan have been in prolific form, scoring five goals each in the pool stage. Both recorded hat-tricks in the victory over Singapore, with Lalremsiami adding further firepower. The midfield unit, anchored by Neha, Udita, Sharmila, and Rutuja Pisal, has provided the creative spark to sustain India’s dominance.

Women’s Asia Cup 2025 – Super 4 Match Preview India vs South Korea Category India South Korea World Ranking 10 12 Pool Stage Results Beat Thailand 11-0, drew Japan 2-2, beat Singapore 12-0 2 wins, 1 loss Top Scorers Navneet Kaur (5 goals), Mumtaz Khan (5 goals), Lalremsiami (hat-trick vs Singapore) Key forwards yet to dominate Midfield Strength Neha, Udita, Sharmila, Rutuja Pisal driving play Focus on structured counterattacks Head-to-Head (last 5) India 3 wins, Korea 1 win, 1 draw Trail in recent record Key Factor Strong attacking form; need defensive discipline Must capitalise on chances and contain India’s pace Coach’s Note Harendra Singh: “Consistency and composure are crucial.” Yet to comment on Super 4s outlook India also enjoys a psychological edge over South Korea, having won three of their last five meetings. Korea, who progressed with two wins and one loss in their pool, will need to counter India’s aggressive attack to stand a chance.

Coach calls for discipline and consistency Head coach Harendra Singh expressed satisfaction with the team’s growth. “The players have shown great intent and discipline while making the most of our attacking chances. The pool stage allowed us to build momentum and adapt to different styles, but the Super 4s present a tougher challenge against strong teams like Korea, China, and Japan,” he said. He stressed the importance of defensive structure and composure. “At this stage, there’s little room for mistakes. Consistency and composure are crucial. If we stay committed to our process and play to our potential, I’m confident we can achieve our goals.”

The big picture India's most formidable opponent looms in China, ranked fourth in the world. The clash on Thursday will be their first meeting of the tournament and could well preview the final. Yet, with momentum, firepower, and an unbeaten record, India enters the Super 4s with belief that this Asia Cup can be theirs to claim. What is the venue for India's Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match on September 10?

India's match in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium. Who will India face in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match on September 10? India will face Korea in their final Super 4 match of Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on September 10 at 2:15 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey Super 4 matches in India? The live telecast of Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches of Super 4s will not be available in India. Where to watch live streaming of Women's Asia Cup 2025 hockey Super 4 matches in India?