India vs China live streaming, Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 timing

The India women’s national hockey team continues their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s campaign in Hangzhou, China, with a crucial match against the host nation on Sunday. Following a delayed start in their Super 4s opener against South Korea, which they won 4-2, the Women in Blue now face China at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Field.

India enters this match with strong momentum after an impressive preliminary round, where they topped Pool B by dominating Thailand (11-0), drawing with Japan (2-2), and crushing Singapore (12-0). Under the guidance of coach Harendra Singh, the team has displayed exceptional form, amassing seven points and a remarkable +23 goal difference.

Facing China, India will be looking to maintain their winning streak and secure a vital victory to strengthen their position in the Super 4s. With all Super 4s matches scheduled in the afternoon (IST), fans can expect a thrilling encounter as the Women in Blue aim to build on their excellent start and keep their Asia Cup dreams alive. India vs China Hockey Head-to-Head India and China have faced off 49 times in women's international hockey, and the contest has largely favoured the Chinese side. China leads the head-to-head with 30 wins, while India has secured 16 victories, and six matches have ended in draws.

Earlier in 2025, during the FIH Pro League Women, China got the better of India in both encounters, securing a 3-0 win followed by a closely fought 3-2 victory. That Pro League campaign was particularly disappointing for India, as they finished at the bottom of the nine-team standings and were relegated to the FIH Nations Cup. Indian hockey squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2025 Goalkeepers: Bansari Solanki, Bichu Devi Kharibam Defenders: Manisha Chauhan, Udita, Jyoti, Suman Devi Thoudam, Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary Midfielders: Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete (captain), Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo

Forwards: Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Beauty Dungdung, Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi, Sangita Kumari Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4s: Live streaming and telecast details What is the venue for India's Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match on September 11? India's match in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will be played at Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium. Who will India face in the Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super 4 match on September 11? India will face China in their Super 4 match of Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 on September 11 at 4:30 PM IST.