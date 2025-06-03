The French Open 2025 enters a pivotal phase on 3 June as the competition intensifies across all draws. With quarter-final spots up for grabs and top seeds facing formidable challengers, today’s matchups promise fireworks on the clay courts of Roland Garros. The men’s and women’s singles feature marquee battles, including rising stars squaring off against Grand Slam contenders. In the doubles arena, elite pairings and upset specialists prepare to clash with semi-final berths in sight. Mixed doubles, too, offers intriguing matchups, combining power, poise, and unpredictability. With title dreams on the line, every point will matter on a day poised to deliver drama, grit, and world-class tennis under the Parisian sun. Here’s a detailed preview of all the major battles scheduled for Day 10.
Men’s Singles
Two thrilling matchups headline the men’s singles schedule. Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti takes on the explosive American Frances Tiafoe (15) in a clash that promises flair and firepower. Both players have looked solid throughout the tournament, but Musetti’s comfort on clay may give him the edge in baseline rallies. Tiafoe, however, thrives under pressure and will look to disrupt rhythm with aggressive shot-making.
In the day’s blockbuster, world No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz meets 12th seed Tommy Paul in a high-octane showdown. Alcaraz has navigated his draw with characteristic flair and maturity, but Paul’s all-court game and recent form present a genuine test. Expect a high-intensity battle with breathtaking rallies and athleticism on full display.
Women’s Singles
Top seed Aryna Sabalenka continues her title charge against China’s eighth seed Qinwen Zheng, in what could be a power-packed quarter-final duel. Sabalenka’s big serve and commanding baseline game make her a favourite, but Zheng’s tactical versatility could pose problems if the Belarusian is off her rhythm.
Meanwhile, world No. 5 and defending champion Iga Świątek takes on seasoned Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (13). Świątek’s dominance on clay is well known, but Svitolina’s grit and counterpunching ability could stretch the Pole in a match filled with long rallies and mental fortitude.
Doubles Action
The men’s doubles offers two captivating matches. Ninth seeds C. Harrison and E. King face the experienced second-seeded team of Heliövaara and Patten, while the all-British duo Salisbury and Skupski (8) battle Aussie veterans Ebden and Peers (15), in a match where net play and service games will be crucial.
In the women’s doubles, second seeds Errani and Paolini square off with the dynamic pair Kudermetova and Mertens (6), promising a contest of strategy and reflexes. Meanwhile, the young Russian duo Andreeva and Shnaider (4) face Danilović and Potapova in a match brimming with youthful exuberance and raw talent.
French Open 2025: Full schedule of June 3
|Event
|Players
|Men’s Singles
|L. Musetti (8) vs F. Tiafoe (15)
|Men’s Singles
|T. Paul (12) vs C. Alcaraz (2)
|Women’s Singles
|A. Sabalenka (1) vs Q. Zheng (8)
|Women’s Singles
|E. Svitolina (13) vs I. Swiatek (5)
|Men’s Doubles
|C. Harrison / E. King (9) vs H. Heliovaara / H. Patten (2)
|Men’s Doubles
|J. Salisbury / N. Skupski (8) vs M. Ebden / J. Peers (15)
|Women’s Doubles
|V. Kudermetova / E. Mertens (6) vs S. Errani / J. Paolini (2)
|Women’s Doubles
|O. Danilovic / A. Potapova vs M. Andreeva / D. Shnaider (4)
|Mixed Doubles
|L. Kichenok / M. Pavic (1) vs D. Krawczyk / N. Skupski
|Mixed Doubles
|T. Townsend / E. King (4) vs L. Siegemund / E. Roger-Vasselin