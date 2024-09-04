A 'fully active India' can boost GDP by up to Rs 15 trn annually: Report

With global sporting events like the Olympics inspiring many people to take up a sport or incorporate sports into their daily lives worldwide, statistics show that the same cannot be said in the case of Indians.

According to the State of Sports and Physical Activity (SAPA) report by the consulting firm Dalberg Advisors, around 155 million Indian adults and 45 million adolescents currently do not meet the World Health Organization's (WHO's) physical activity guidelines.

The report suggested that investment in SAPA will not only help India to become a sporting nation but will also increase its GDP by more than Rs 15 trillion annually. This includes preventing Rs 2.5 trillion ($30 billion) in productivity losses caused by fewer sick days and reduced presenteeism due to illness.

It highlighted that lack of physical activity among Indians can hurt the population in more ways than one which is why playing a sport should be encouraged among the people even more nowadays.

Urgent need for participation in sports

The report, developed in collaboration with the Sports and Society Accelerator and supported by Omidyar Network India and the Ajit Isaac Foundation, emphasises the urgent need for increased focus and participation in sports and physical activity. It highlights the benefits of physical activity and outlines ways to address the existing challenges.

In India, only 10 per cent of adults participate in sports, and the number who do so regularly is likely even smaller. Although a higher percentage of adolescents (66 per cent) play sports regularly, their choices are limited, with half of the boys primarily playing cricket and much lower participation in other sports.

The report also indicated that urban women in India are the ones most affected by inactivity.

Urban women engage in 385 fewer active minutes per week than rural women and 249 fewer minutes than urban men. Several factors contribute to this disparity, including a lack of infrastructure, safety concerns, and limited access, leading to 20 per cent fewer women participating in sports and physical activity in public spaces. Additionally, misconceptions, such as the belief that SAPA is unsafe during menstruation and pregnancy, further widen this gap.

Burden of non-communicable diseases due to inactivity on the rise

By 2047, if India continues with the same regime, the country could see 200 million more adult cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), 45 million more obese adolescents, and an increase in annual healthcare costs exceeding Rs 55 trillion compared to current levels.