Abu Dhabi set for epic F1 finale as Norris, Piastri, Verstappen chase title

Norris leads the table with 408 points, but Verstappen's Qatar win cut the gap to just 12. Piastri sits only four points behind Verstappen, keeping all three firmly in contention.

Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix preview
Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix preview
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 8:13 PM IST
As the sun sets over Yas Marina Circuit, the 2025 Formula 1 season prepares for one of its most electrifying finales in recent memory. A rare three-way title showdown, something F1 has seen only a handful of times in the modern era, will determine whether Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri, or four-time champion Max Verstappen lifts the trophy on Sunday.
 
Norris and Piastri arrive chasing their first world title, while Verstappen, armed with experience and a relentless late-season surge, is hunting championship number five. Only 16 points separate the trio, with 25 available in the final race.
 
Weather: Hot and Mostly Clear
 
Abu Dhabi’s conditions mirror last weekend, warm temperatures around 27°C and mostly sunny skies for qualifying and race day. Friday may bring light cloud cover, but overall, teams can expect a stable and predictable weekend weather-wise.
 
Championship Picture: The Stakes Couldn’t Be Higher
 
Norris leads the table with 408 points, but Verstappen’s Qatar win cut the gap to just 12. Piastri sits only four points behind Verstappen, keeping all three firmly in contention. 
 
Top 3 so far:
 
Norris: 17 podiums, 7 wins
 
Verstappen: 14 podiums, 7 wins
 
Piastri: 15 podiums, 7 wins
 
For Norris, a podium finish guarantees the championship. For Verstappen and Piastri, the scenarios vary — and chaos, strategy, or even a single mistake could tilt the title.
 
Yas Marina Circuit: History, Drama, and High Stakes
 
Constructed in 2006 on Yas Island and added to the F1 calendar in 2009, the $1.32 billion Yas Marina Circuit has become synonymous with season finales. It has hosted more title-deciding races than any other track, including dramatic showdowns in 2010, 2014, 2016, and the unforgettable 2021 finale.
 
Key circuit stats:
 
Laps: 58
 
Lap record: 1:25.637 (Kevin Magnussen, 2024)
 
Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (5)
 
Most poles: Hamilton (5)
 
Recent form suggests qualifying will be crucial: the last 10 Abu Dhabi winners all started from pole.
 
What Happened Last Year?
 
Norris dominated the 2024 race from pole, helping McLaren clinch their first constructors’ championship since 1998. As he celebrated, he confidently signed off: “Next year’s going to be my year too.” Now, that prophecy will be tested.
 
Predictions: A Finale Full of Pressure and Possibility
 
This race may be the toughest of the season to call. While McLaren should be strong, their recent strategic missteps have invited doubt. High-pressure scenarios have a habit of reshaping championship scripts, just ask any 2007 McLaren fan.
 
A bold prediction? Verstappen wins, Piastri finishes second, and Leclerc steals third, leaving Norris fourth and narrowly missing the title as Red Bull sensationally snatches it away.

Formula One

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

