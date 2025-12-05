Junior Hockey World Cup S/F: Full schedule, qualified teams, live streaming

The 2025 Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup will enter its penultimate stage as the two semifinal matches of the tournament take place on Sunday, December 7, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw schedule, format, live telecast and streaming All four quarterfinal matches of the Junior World Cup took place on Friday. In the first quarterfinal, Spain beat New Zealand in a hard-fought match by 4-3. In the second quarterfinal, the winner was decided through a penalty shoot-out, where Germany beat France 2-1 in penalties to qualify for the final four after the match ended 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Qualified teams Spain

Germany

Argentina / Netherlands

India / Belgium Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Full schedule Match Team 1 Team 2 Date Your Time Venue S/F 1 Spain Argentina / Netherlands Sunday, 07 Dec 2025 5:30 Chennai S/F 2 India / Belgium Germany Sunday, 07 Dec 2025 20:00 Chennai Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Full squads of all qualified teams Germany squad: Paul Babic, Julijan Cerkez, Jasper Ditzer, Jannik Enaux, Christian Franz, Benedikt Geyer, Paul Glander, Nicolaus Hansen, Ben Hasbach, Lenn Hoffmann, Lukas Kossel, Quirin Nahr, Maximilian Stahmann, Ferdinand Steinebach, Niklas Tecklenburg, Jonas von Gersum, Alec von Schwerin, Justus Warweg, Johann Wehnert, Titus Wex

Spain squad: Pere Amat, Bruno Avila, Matias Baron, Aleix Bozal, Jan Capellades, Guiu Corominas, Josep Martin, Marc Martín, Santi Martín, Andrés Medina, Mario Mena, Ton Moran, Nicolas Mustaros, Diego Palomero, Juan Prado, Ignacio Pujol, Pablo Roman, Albert Serrahima, Jan Trujillo, Juan Villalonga Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 Semifinals: Live telecast and streaming details When will the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal matches take place? The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will take place on Sunday, December 7. What will be the venue for the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal matches? All Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will be played at Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on December 7.

What time will the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal matches begin on December 7? The Junior Hockey World Cup 2025 semifinal matches will begin with Semifinal 1 at 5:30 pm IST on December 7. Who will feature in Semifinal 1 of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025? Spain will take on Argentina / Netherlands in Semifinal 1 of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025. Who will feature in Semifinal 2 of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025? Germany will take on India / Belgium in Semifinal 2 of the Junior Hockey World Cup 2025.