Rohit Sharma becomes fourth Indian to score 20,000 runs across formats

Rohit Sharma becomes fourth Indian to score 20,000 runs across formats

Earlier in the series, Rohit had also broken Shahid Afridi's record for the most sixes in ODI cricket, demonstrating that even after years at the international level, he remains a formidable force.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 6:47 PM IST

India’s talismanic opener, Rohit Sharma, reached a historic milestone today by surpassing 20,000 runs across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. The achievement came during India’s 3rd ODI against South Africa in Vishakhapatnam, further solidifying his status as one of cricket’s modern greats.
 
A Career Marked by Consistency and Power
 
Over more than a decade, Rohit has been a mainstay at the top of India’s batting order, combining flair, patience, and destructive hitting. His performances have been instrumental in India’s white-ball success, and today’s landmark is a testament to his resilience, longevity, and versatility across all formats. 
Most career runs in cricket across formats
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989-2013 664 782 74 34357 248* 48.52 50817 67.58* 100 164 34 4076 264
KC Sangakkara (Asia/ICC/SL) 2000-2015 594 666 67 28016 319 46.77 42086 66.56 63 153 28 3015 159
V Kohli (IND) 2008-2025 555 622 90 27910 254* 52.46 35162 79.37 84 144 40 2746 315
RT Ponting (AUS/ICC) 1995-2012 560 668 70 27483 257 45.95 40130 68.48 71 146 39 2781 246
DPMD Jayawardene (Asia/SL) 1997-2015 652 725 62 25957 374 39.15 40100 64.73 54 136 47 2679 170
JH Kallis (Afr/ICC/SA) 1995-2014 519 617 97 25534 224 49.1 45346 56.3 62 149 33 2455 254
R Dravid (Asia/ICC/IND) 1996-2012 509 605 72 24208 270 45.41 46564 51.98 48 146 21 2604 66
BC Lara (ICC/WI) 1990-2007 430 521 38 22358 400* 46.28 32839 68.08 53 111 33 2601 221
JE Root (ENG) 2012-2025 377 495 53 21774 262 49.26 32643 66.7 58 114 25 2139 114
ST Jayasuriya (Asia/SL) 1989-2011 586 651 35 21032 340 34.14 25910 81.17 42 103 53 2486 352
S Chanderpaul (WI) 1994-2015 454 553 94 20988 203* 45.72 40150 52.27 41 125 21 2041 126
Inzamam-ul-Haq (Asia/ICC/PAK) 1991-2007 499 551 76 20580 329 43.32 32172 63.96 35 129 35 2076 193
AB de Villiers (Afr/SA) 2004-2018 420 484 68 20014 278* 48.11 26787 74.71 47 109 20 2004 328
RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2025 504 537 66 20000* 264 42.4 22870 87.33 50 110 34 1930 645
CH Gayle (ICC/WI) 1999-2021 483 551 35 19593 333 37.97 25370 77.22 42 105 44 2332 553
KS Williamson (NZ) 2010-2025 374 445 48 19168 251 48.28 29028 66.03 48 103 21 1950 145
DA Warner (AUS) 2009-2024 383 474 26 18995 335* 42.39 21944 86.56 49 98 23 2106 321
 
 
Earlier in the series, Rohit had also broken Shahid Afridi’s record for the most sixes in ODI cricket, demonstrating that even after years at the international level, he remains a formidable force.
 
Joining India’s Exclusive 20,000-Run Club 
Most runs for India across all formats
Player Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
SR Tendulkar 1989-2013 664 782 74 34357 248* 48.52 50817 67.58 100 164 34 4076 264
V Kohli 2008-2025 556* 622 90 27910 254* 52.46 35162 79.37 84 144 40 2746 315
R Dravid 1996-2012 504 599 71 24064 270 45.57 46332 51.93 48 145 20 2593 66
RG Sharma 2007-2025 505* 538 67 20000* 264 42.45 22897 87.33 50 110 34 1933 646
SC Ganguly 1992-2008 421 485 40 18433 239 41.42 29305 62.9 38 106 29 2004 246

  By reaching 20,000 runs, Rohit enters an elite list of Indian cricketers who have achieved this extraordinary milestone. He now joins:
 
Sachin Tendulkar: The all-time run-scoring leader with 34,357 international runs.
 
Virat Kohli: The fastest player to reach 20,000 runs, currently with 27,808 runs.
 
Rahul Dravid: The dependable “Wall” of Indian cricket, who amassed 24,064 runs through his career.
 
This accomplishment places Rohit firmly in the upper echelons of Indian cricket history, highlighting his ability to dominate bowling attacks across formats.
 
Crossing the 20,000-run barrier is not just a number, it is a symbol of Rohit’s enduring excellence. As India continues its series against South Africa, his experience and skill at the top of the order will remain invaluable. Fans can expect more memorable innings as Rohit continues to add to his already remarkable career.

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 6:46 PM IST

