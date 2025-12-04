A look back at John Cena's every WWE farewell tour match so far in 2025

What began as a bold farewell to a legendary career has now become a dramatic journey down memory lane, for both fans and the man himself. In January 2025, John Cena kicked off his final WWE run, announcing that after more than two decades under the spotlight, he would hang up his boots by year’s end. That retirement tour winds down on December 13, 2025, when Cena is slated to compete one last time at Saturday Night's Main Event XLII in Washington, D.C. Along the way, he has delivered unforgettable matches, final appearances, and emotional farewells, all building to an end of an era in WWE.

ALSO READ: Gunther or LA Knight: Who will John Cena face in his WWE farewell match? But before the 17-time champion takes the square ring for one final match, let’s take a look at his memorable performances from his farewell tour. Royal Rumble 2025: First big stop of the farewell year Cena’s farewell tour hit its first major milestone at Royal Rumble 2025, where he wrestled in a high-profile showcase that reminded fans he could still hang with the current generation while teasing that every big-match entrance from here on out might be his last on such a stage. He finished second-last after being eliminated by Jey Uso, making him turn to Elimination Chamber to get his one last world championship shot.

Elimination Chamber 2025: The ultimate heel turn Cena’s next match of the farewell tour came at Elimination Chamber 2025, where he outlasted multiple top stars in a chaotic main event to earn a WrestleMania 41 title shot. Entering fifth, Cena delivered his trademark offence before being targeted by Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. He battled through heavy punishment and later teamed briefly with CM Punk in a surprise moment of respect. The closing stretch saw Cena survive Logan Paul, Seth Rollins and Punk in a dramatic sequence, finally forcing Punk to pass out in the STF. After the win, Cena shockingly turned heel, viciously attacking Cody Rhodes and aligning himself with The Rock, marking his first heel turn in over two decades.

WrestleMania 41: One more WrestleMania main-event moment At WrestleMania 41, Cena challenged Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a heated clash that ended in controversy. After a dramatic closing stretch, Cena appeared to have the match won before The Rock interfered, helping turn the tide. Cena capitalised on the chaos, finished Rhodes with an Attitude Adjustment and won a record-setting 17th world title, igniting a heel run that reshaped the rest of his farewell tour. Backlash 2025: A throwback fight with Randy Orton Cena’s first defence of the new reign came against Randy Orton, renewing one of WWE’s defining rivalries. The match mixed slow-burn counters with late drama, but Orton’s attempted RKO was reversed into an AA as Cena retained the title. The post-match staredown hinted that Cena intended to rule his farewell year with the same ruthlessness that had fuelled his heel turn.

Saturday Night’s Main Event: Reunion drama with R-Truth On Saturday Night’s Main Event, Cena teamed with R-Truth in a tag match that began light-hearted but ended abruptly in tension. After Truth accidentally hit Cena, the champion snapped, abandoning his partner mid-match and allowing the opposition to score the win. Cena attacked Truth afterward, signalling the full transformation into an unrestrained villain. Night of Champions: Statement win over CM Punk Cena defended the Undisputed title against CM Punk in a heated main event riddled with interference from both sides. Punk came close multiple times, but Cena countered a GTS into the STF. With help from The Rock neutralising Punk’s momentum, Cena forced the submission to retain, intensifying their rivalry and strengthening his heel alliance.

SummerSlam 2025: Cody Rhodes gets the torch The highly anticipated rematch saw Rhodes fight through Cena’s aggression, repeated interference, and referee distractions. In the decisive moment, Rhodes countered an AA and landed back-to-back Cross Rhodes to finally dethrone Cena. The win marked Cena’s first major singles loss of the tour and served as a symbolic passing of the torch to WWE’s new franchise star. Clash in Paris: Global stage, Logan Paul showdown In his final European match, Cena faced Logan Paul in a fast-paced clash featuring high-risk sequences and outside involvement. Paul controlled stretches with trademark athleticism, but Cena dug deep late and caught him with an AA off a springboard attempt to score the victory. The match delivered the spectacle international fans hoped for.

Crown Jewel 2025: Final chapter with AJ Styles Cena and AJ Styles met for their last-ever one-on-one encounter in Riyadh. The bout featured counters of their classic moves, including Styles escaping two AAs and Cena kicking out of the Styles Clash. In the final minutes, Cena hit an avalanche AA to earn his 100th premium live event victory — a milestone moment in his retirement year. Survivor Series 2025: Last PLE, shock loss to Dominik Mysterio Cena challenged Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship in his final PLE match. Cena dominated early, but Judgment Day’s interference and a surprise betrayal by Liv Morgan swung momentum. Dominik rolled Cena up with a handful of tights to steal the win, securing the biggest victory of his career and handing Cena a stunning final PLE defeat.

Final Raw at Madison Square Garden: The last TV walk to the ring Cena’s final televised match came in the legendary Madison Square Garden, where he teamed with LA Knight to defeat The Miz and Austin Theory. After hitting the Five Knuckle Shuffle and AA one last time on Raw, Cena addressed the crowd in an emotional farewell, receiving a standing ovation as he closed the book on his 20-year TV legacy. “The Last Time is Now” Tournament: Road to his final opponent Beginning on November 10, the 16-man “Last Time is Now” tournament unfolded across Raw and SmackDown, with stars from all brands battling through rounds until only LA Knight and GUNTHER remained, fighting for the historic right to face Cena in his career finale.