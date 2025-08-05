Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 11:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Other Sports News / World Wrestling Championship 2025: Check full list of Indian participants

World Wrestling Championship 2025: Check full list of Indian participants

The Indian squad will be spearheaded by Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat

Aman Sehrawat (Pic-Twitter)

Aman Sehrawat (Pic-X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Team India has finalised a formidable squad for the upcoming World Wrestling Championships 2025, set to take place in Zagreb, Croatia, from September 13. The selection trials in Lucknow concluded with a mix of predictable selections and fierce contests, reflecting both the dominance of seasoned grapplers and the emergence of exciting young talent. Leading the charge is Paris Olympics medallist Aman Sehrawat, who headlined a strong 10-member men’s freestyle team. The trials, held over multiple sessions, saw wrestlers like Sujeet Kalkal and Deepak Punia assert their authority, while rising stars such as Mukul Dahiya and Jaideep earned their spots through spirited performances. With the camp set to begin ahead of the championships, India will be eyeing multiple podium finishes on the global stage. 
 

Full list of India’s men’s freestyle squad for World Championships 2025

  • 57kg – Aman Sehrawat
  • 61kg – Udit 
  • 65kg – Sujeet Kalkal
  • 70kg – Rohit
  • 74kg – Jaideep 
  • 79kg – Amit 
  • 86kg – Mukul Dahiya
  • 92kg – Deepak Punia 
  • 97kg – Rajat 
  • 125kg – Vicky

All participants and their notable achievements

Aman to headline Indian squad 
Aman Sehrawat, who brought home a bronze medal from the Paris Olympics, looked untroubled throughout the trials in the 57kg category. Despite appearing slightly rusty in the semi-finals, where he was tested briefly by Sumi, the 22-year-old regained his rhythm and secured a dominant 12–2 win. He followed it up with a commanding 11–0 victory in the final over Rahul, demonstrating superior leg attacks and quick transitions. With another World Championships appearance ahead, Aman continues to establish himself as a cornerstone of Indian men’s freestyle wrestling.
 
Sujeet’s defensive masterclass 

Also Read

Hulk Hogan

Trump pays tribute to 'friend' Hulk Hogan, says he was 'MAGA all the way'

Hulk Hogan

WWE icon Hulk Hogan passes away at 71 after cardiac arrest in Florida

Wrestling

Visa delay worries wrestlers for U17 World Championship ahead of departure

Wrestling

Wrestling gold medalist medalist Kyle Snyder charged in prostitution sting

Wrestling

Freestyle wrestlers from India struggle in Asian Championship 2025

In the 65kg weight class, Budapest Ranking Series gold medallist Sujeet Kalkal was made to work hard for his place. After a comfortable semi-final win over Anuj (8–0), he had to dig deep against Vishal Kaliraman in the final. Despite taking a strong 7–1 lead, Sujeet conceded some late points but held on for the win. He credited his performances in Ulaanbaatar and Budapest as key preparation, noting that his focus on strength and conditioning had paid off over the past year.
 
Deepak Punia in new weight class 
Tokyo Olympian Deepak Punia competed in the 92kg category, though his long-term aim is to return to 86kg, which remains an Olympic weight. In the trials, he cruised past Anilo 9–0 in the semi-finals and pinned Sachin in the final with a combination of smart defence and technical superiority. Punia has reportedly said that he feels comfortable in the 92kg class for now, but will reduce weight closer to the Asian Games.
 
Mukul Dahiya: The emerging talent 
As Deepak prepares to drop back to his Olympic category, Mukul Dahiya is already making waves. The youngster from Delhi defeated Ashish in the 86kg final and has also secured a place at the U20 World Championships, beginning August 17.
 
Strong representation in the middle and heavyweight category 
In the 79kg final, Amit overcame a determined Chander Mohan in what was arguably the bout of the day. After dominating early, Amit had to survive a late comeback to win 9–6. In the 70kg and 74kg categories, Rohit and Jaideep emerged as solid performers with disciplined tactics and aggressive starts.
 
Among the upper weights, Rajat (97kg) and Vicky (125kg) claimed their berths by showcasing tactical maturity and brute strength, respectively.

More From This Section

Anurag Thakur,Anurag,Anurag Thakur rally

Anurag Thakur back in BFI poll fray as camp challenges constitution edits

Indian hockey team

Indian Hockey team announces 24-man squad for Australia tour 2025

Iga Swiatek

Clara Tauson stuns Swiatek to enter Montreal WTA 1000 quarterfinals

Divya Deshmukh

Divya Deshmukh says Chess WC triumph was stressful, needed stamina

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton says he's 'useless' after teammate's pole, hints at driver swap

Topics : Wrestling

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBritannia Q1 Results previewQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayJioBalckRock New FundKnowledge Realty REIT IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon