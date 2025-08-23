Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Arjun-Elavenil pair clinch Gold medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event

India's Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan bagged the gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team event of 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan here on Saturday.

Press Trust of India Shymkent (Kazakhstan)
Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
The Indian pair outclassed China's Dingke Lu and Xinlu Peng 17-11 to finish on top of the podium. 

ALSO READ: Vishal targets podium at 2026 CWG and Asian Games after record feat

The Chinese pair was leading in the initial round but the Indians, who faltered early with shots of 9.5 and 10.1, made a stirring comeback in the later rounds to claim the gold.

It was the second gold medal for Elavenil in the event after finishing on top the table in the 10m air rifle women's competition.

Earlier, the Indian trio of Babuta, Rudrankksh Patil, and Kiran Jadhav had clinched the team gold in men's 10m Air Rifle event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

