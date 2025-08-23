Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India squad, full schedule and live streaming

The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will begin on August 29 in Rajgir, India, and run until September 7. Hosts India, who finished third in the 2022 edition in Jakarta, will be eager to reclaim the continental crown this time. The tournament is expected to be fiercely competitive, with defending champions South Korea and runners-up Malaysia both determined to maintain their recent dominance, while India aim to reassert themselves at the top of Asian hockey.

India, placed in Pool A with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, will be led by veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh. The squad combines experience and youth with strong depth across all positions. Goalkeeping duties will be shared by Krishan B. Pathak and Suraj Karkera, while captain Harmanpreet anchors the defence alongside Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, and Jugraj Singh.

ALSO READ: Salima Tete to captain Indian women's hockey side at Asia Cup in Hangzhou The midfield features a dynamic unit of Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, and Hardik Singh. In attack, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Dilpreet Singh form a potent forward line. Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Selvam Karthi are named as alternates. Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India’s full squad Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India’s full schedule Date Match Stage/Group Time August 29, Friday India vs China Group A 3:00 PM August 31, Sunday Japan vs India Group A 3:00 PM September 1, Monday India vs Kazakhstan Group A 7:30 PM September 3, Wednesday TBD vs TBD (Super 4s) Super 4s Pool 5:00 PM / 7:30 PM September 4, Thursday TBD vs TBD (Super 4s) Super 4s Pool 5:00 PM / 7:30 PM September 6, Saturday TBD vs TBD (Super 4s) Super 4s Pool 5:00 PM / 7:30 PM September 7, Sunday 1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s (Final) Final 7:30 PM September 7, Sunday 3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3rd Place) Classification 5:00 PM

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India’s matches live streaming and telecast details When will Asia Cup Hockey 2025 begin? The Asia Cup Hockey 2025 will begin on Friday, August 29. Where will the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches be played? Asia Cup Hockey 2025 matches will take place in Rajgir, India. When will India play their first match in Asia Cup Hockey 2025? India will start their Asia Cup Hockey 2025 campaign against China on Friday, August 29. What time will India’s matches be played in Asia Cup Hockey 2025? India’s matches in the Asia Cup Hockey 2025 event will start at 3 PM IST.