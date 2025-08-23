Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India squad, full schedule and live streaming

Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India’s full squad
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India’s full schedule
|Date
|Match
|Stage/Group
|Time
|August 29, Friday
|India vs China
|Group A
|3:00 PM
|August 31, Sunday
|Japan vs India
|Group A
|3:00 PM
|September 1, Monday
|India vs Kazakhstan
|Group A
|7:30 PM
|September 3, Wednesday
|TBD vs TBD (Super 4s)
|Super 4s Pool
|5:00 PM / 7:30 PM
|September 4, Thursday
|TBD vs TBD (Super 4s)
|Super 4s Pool
|5:00 PM / 7:30 PM
|September 6, Saturday
|TBD vs TBD (Super 4s)
|Super 4s Pool
|5:00 PM / 7:30 PM
|September 7, Sunday
|1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s (Final)
|Final
|7:30 PM
|September 7, Sunday
|3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3rd Place)
|Classification
|5:00 PM
Asia Cup Hockey 2025: India’s matches live streaming and telecast details
