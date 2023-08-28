Army congratulates Neeraj Chopra on bagging 1st-ever World Athletics Gold

Soon after Neeraj Chopra bagged the gold medal at the prestigious World Athletics Championships in Hungary's Budapest, the Indian Army congratulated the athlete on his special and monumental achievement.

The Indian Army took to the social media platform 'X' and said, "Neeraj Chopra makes us proud again!! IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on bagging Gold Medal in Men's Javelin at the World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest with a throw of 88.17 meters."

India's Olympic medalist Neeraj Choprade ma history in the early hours of Monday, capturing his country's first-ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships and edging out Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem by less than a meter at the final of men's javelin throw event in Budapest.

#NeerajChopra makes us #Proud again!!#IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on bagging #GoldMedal in Men's #Javelin at World Athletics Championship 2023 in Budapest with a throw of 88.17 meters.@Neeraj_chopra1 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 27, 2023

Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 m in his second attempt and managed to keep his lead intact till the very end.



Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion with 87.82 m bagged a silver medal.

Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch secured the bronze with the best throw of 86.67 m. Kishore Jena (best of 84.77 m) finished fifth while DP Manu (best of 84.14 m) finished sixth.

Now, India has medals of all colours at the World Championships.

This is Neeraj's second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year. Before his two medals, India's last medalist was Anju Bobby George back in the 2003 World Championships, getting a bronze for the women's long jump.