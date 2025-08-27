Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
First time since 1994: Kazakhstan check in for Hockey Asia Cup 2025

The Kazakhstan men's hockey team has landed here for the Asia Cup starting August 29, marking its first appearance in the continental showpiece since 1994.

Press Trust of India Rajgir
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Led by Yerkebulan Dyussebekov, the team landed on Tuesday night, its maiden appearance on Indian soil. Kazakhstan's 1994 Asia Cup outing in Hiroshima had ended in a fifth-place finish.

The same year, they also secured a sixth-place finish at the Asian Games.

Currently ranked 81st in the FIH World Rankings, Kazakhstan are in Pool A, drawn alongside hosts India, Japan and China.

They will open their campaign against Japan on August 29, followed by a clash with China on August 31, before wrapping up the group stage with an encounter against India on September 1. 

 

"We are extremely excited to be here in India for the very first time. This country is known as the heartland of hockey, and for us to play in such an atmosphere is a very special opportunity," Dyussebekov was quoted as saying by Hockey India in a press release.

"We have a very young team, and over the past few months our preparation has been about giving these players confidence and exposure at the highest level. The energy and enthusiasm in the group is fantastic, and we are eager to learn and grow with every match," he added.

About the challenging pool placement, Dyussebekov acknowledged that his side will have to fight hard.

"Being placed in a group with India, Japan, and China will be a tough challenge, but we see this as a great chance to test ourselves against some of the best teams in Asia. Our aim is to fight hard, play with discipline, and make Kazakhstan proud on this big stage," Dyussebekov concluded.

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

