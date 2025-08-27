Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 full guide: Match list, groups, format, live streaming

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 starts Aug 29 in Rajgir, Bihar. Eight teams compete for a World Cup 2026 berth. Check schedule, format, teams and live streaming.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
The 12th edition of the Hockey Asia Cup will begin on August 29 in Rajgir, Bihar and conclude on September 7. The prestigious continental event also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 Hockey World Cup.
 
Eight teams will take part in the competition. Originally, Pakistan and Oman were slated to feature but withdrew, leading to their replacement by Bangladesh and Kazakhstan.
 
The stakes are high: the winner earns a direct entry into the 2026 World Cup, while teams finishing second to sixth will progress to the World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for February–March 2026.
 
Participating Teams
  • India
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Bangladesh
  • Kazakhstan
  • Malaysia
  • Chinese Taipei
 
Asia Cup 2025 hockey format
 

  • The eight teams are split into two groups of four. Each team will play the others in a single round-robin format within its group.
  • The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4s stage.
  • In the Super 4s, teams will again play each other once.
  • The top two sides from the Super 4s table will qualify for the Asia Cup final on September 7.
  • The third and fourth-placed teams in the Super 4s will play a third-place playoff on the same day.
Asia Cup 2025 hockey groups and teams
 
  • Pool A: India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan
  • Pool B: South Korea, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei

Asia Cup 2025 hockey full schedule and live timings

 
Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches timetable
Date Match Group Time (IST)
August 29, Friday Malaysia vs Bangladesh B 09:00:00
Aug 29, Friday South Korea vs Chinese Taipei B 11:00:00
August 29, Friday Japan vs Kazakhstan A 13:00:00
August 29, Friday India vs China A 15:00:00
August 30, Saturday Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei B 13:00:00
August 30, Saturday South Korea vs Malaysia B 15:00:00
August 31, Sunday China vs Kazakhstan A 13:00:00
August 31, Sunday Japan vs India A 15:00:00
September 1, Monday Bangladesh vs South Korea B 13:30:00
September 1, Monday Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei B 15:30:00
September 1, Monday China vs Japan A 17:30:00
September 1, Monday India vs Kazakhstan A 19:30:00
September 3, Wednesday M13: 3rd Pool A vs 4th Pool B (5/8th Place) Classification 14:30:00
September 3, Wednesday TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 17:00:00
September 3, Wednesday TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 19:30:00
September 4, Thursday M16: 3rd Pool B vs 4th Pool A (5/8th Place) Classification 14:30:00
September 4, Thursday TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 17:00:00
September 4, Thursday TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 19:30:00
September 6, Saturday Loser M13 vs Loser M16 (7/8th Place) Classification 14:30:00
September 6, Saturday TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 17:00:00
September 6, Saturday TBD vs TBD Super 4s Pool 19:30:00
September 7, Sunday Winner M13 vs Winner M16 (5/6th Place) Classification 14:30:00
September 7, Sunday 3rd Super4s vs 4th Super4s (3/4th Place) Classification 17:00:00
September 7, Sunday 1st Super4s vs 2nd Super4s Final 19:30:00
 

Asia Cup 2025 hockey start date, India hockey match live timing and streaming

 
When will Asia Cup 2025 hockey start?
 
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 will kick-start on August 29.
 
Where will Asia Cup 2025 hockey take place?
 
The 12 edition of Hockey Asia Cup will be hosted by Bihar's Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.
 
When will Indian hockey team be in action during Asia Cup 2025?
 
Indian hockey team will be in action on August 29, August 31 and September 1.
 
What will be live match timings of India hockey matches during Asia Cup 2025?
 
The first two matches - on August 29 and 31 - against China and Japan will take place at 3 PM IST, while India's third match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Asia Cup matches in India?
 
Sony LIV will live streaming Hockey Asia Cup matches in India.
 
Which TV channels will live  telecast Asia Cup 2025 hockey matches in India?
 
The live telecast of Hockey Asia Cup matches will take place on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD.
 

