Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal schedule and match timings

After high-octane clashes in the league stage of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy (ACT 2023), India, Japan, Malaysia, and defending champions Korea qualified for the semifinals, which will take place on Friday (August 11) at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. India will be eyeing their record 4th Asian Champions Trophy when they take on Japan in the second semifinal. Meanwhile, Malaysia will lock horns with defending champions Korea in the first semifinal.

While the two teams, Pakistan and China, who finished at the bottom of the points table after the league round will play the 5th and 6th spot in the first match on Friday.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal full schedule and match timings (IST)



Matches Date Time (IST) Result Pakistan vs China August 11 15:30 TBD Malaysia vs Korea August 11 18:00 TBD India vs Japan August 11 20:30 TBD 3/4th place August 12 18:00 TBD Final August 12 20:30 TBD



History of the Asian Champions Trophy

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy was first started as a women's teams competition in 2010. After the success of the women's Asian Champions Trophy, the men's competition was held in 2011 with six top teams in the continent. Till 2013, the Asian Champions Trophy was an annual affair. However, from 2016 onwards, the tournament was staged every two years. The 2020 edition was postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. India and Pakistan have won the Asian Champions Trophy thrice, sharing the trophy in 2018. South Korea are the defending champions after they defeated Japan in the final 2021 edition.

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal live streaming and broadcast details

When Asian Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal will take place?

The Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 semifinals will take place on Friday (August 12).

Which teams have qualified for the semifinal of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy?

India, Japan, Malaysia and Korea have qualified for the semifinal of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023.

Where to watch the live streaming of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy semifinal?

Star Sports Select 2 HD/SD and Star Sports First will live telecast semifinals of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

How to watch the live streaming of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy?

The live streaming of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 semifinal will be exclusively available on Fancode application and website.