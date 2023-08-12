Confirmation

ACT 2023: Japan takes 3rd spot after defeating South Korea 5-3

Japan finished on a high after trumping defending champion South Korea 5-3 during the third-place playoff of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy here on Saturday.

Korea vs Japan

Korea vs Japan

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
Japan finished on a high after trumping defending champion South Korea 5-3 during the third-place playoff of the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy here on Saturday.
Goals from Ryoma Ooka (3rd), Ryosei Kato (9th), Kentaro Fukuda (28th), Shota Yamada (53rd) and Ken Nagayoshi (58th) allowed the Japanese to finish on a high.
Jonghyun Jang (15th and 33rd) and Cheoleon Park (26th) were the goal-scorers for the Koreans.
The first quarter began positively for the Japanese, as they were in attacking mode. Just three minutes into the tie, Ryoma Ooka slammed a field goal through a heavily-loaded Korean defence.
Japan's confidence level was reflected in the gameplay right from the start, as six minutes later, it again managed to penetrate Korea's defence.
This time, it included some haphazard teamwork between Kosei Kawabe and Kentaro Fukuda inside the box before Ryosei Kato tapped in to double the lead for his side from close range.

Nevertheless, the Koreans were not to go down and out so easily. In the 15th, it was a penalty corner for them, which skipper Jonghyun Jang successfully converted to get one back.
It was 2-1 in favour of the Japanese at the end of the first quarter.
The subsequent quarter saw more intense efforts from the Japanese team as it received four PCs, while Ken Nagayoshi received a green card in the 18th.
Korea eventually managed to draw level in the 26th after Cheoleon Park's shot saw a deflection off Woo Cheon Ji's stick while the latter was attempting a reverse stick.
Nonetheless, the Koeans' comeback could last for only two minutes as Kentaro Fukuda restored the Japanese lead after Kosei Kawabe's simplest of assists for the former to tap it in.
Japan headed into the half-time break with a 3-2 lead.
After resumption, Japan earned a PC quickly enough, but could not make the most of it. Three minutes later, it was Korea's turn through a PC and Jang struck to equalise.
It was followed by a silent phase before a PC for the Japanese was saved by the Korean goalkeeper, as it was 3-3 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter also had an initial lean patch before a Japanese attempt from Kato was denied by the goalie.
In the 53rd minute, the Japanese eventually had their noses ahead again when the ball rose in the air off Kosei Kawabe's stick, only to be slammed in by Shota Yamada as a video referral for a dangerous shot was turned down by the TV umpire.
After three minutes, Japan swelled the lead with Nagayoshi sending the Korean keeper to the wrong side during a penalty stroke. It happened to be the final action of the meeting, as the Japanese managed to prevail 5-3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

