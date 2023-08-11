Confirmation

Asian Champions Trophy SFs: India vs Japan live hockey match time streaming

Star Sports Select 2 HD/SD and Star Sports First will live broadcast IND vs JPN hockey match in India

India vs Japan hockey

ndia have managed to score 20 goals in ACT 2023 so far.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 11:34 AM IST
In the second semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT 2023), the Indian hockey team will clash with Japan at 8:30 PM IST today at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. Without a doubt, India will start as favourites in the final, given they have yet to face a defeat in the Asian Champions Trophy. However, it was against Japan whom India failed to conjure a win, as the match ended in a 1-1 draw. 

India vs Japan hockey match prediction

Based on the world rankings, Men In Blue are far superior to Japan. India are at the fourth spot in the FIH World rankings compared to Japan's 19. But Harmanpreet's men should be wary of the Japanese side, who can surprise any team on a given day. The home side should not forget that they had lost to Japan 3-5 in the semifinals of the 2021 edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Dhaka after thrashing their opponents 6-0 in the league stage.

India vs Japan hockey head-to-head

Overall
Matches played: 34

India won: 27
Japan won: 3
Draw: 4

India vs Japan in last 5 encounters

India won: 3
Japan won: 1
Draw: 1

India need to break through Japan's defensive tactics

India have managed to score 20 goals in ACT 2023 so far. However, they scored only one goal in the match against Japan. 
Craig Fulton's side could also utilise just one of the 15 penalty corners they had earned against Japan in the league match and they now will have to find ways to score from the PCs against Japan.

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023: IND vs JPN live match time, live streaming and telecast details


When will India vs Japan hockey match in Asian Champions Trophy semifinal will take place?

The IND vs JPN hockey match will occur on August 11, Friday.

What is the match timing of India vs Japan semifinal game according to Indian Standard Time?

The India vs Jaoan hockey will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Japan semis game?

Star Sports Select 2 HD/SD and Star Sports First will live broadcast IND vs JPN hockey match in India

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs JPN in India?

Fancode will live stream India vs Japan hockey match in India.
Topics : Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy Indian Hockey Team Hockey

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 11:34 AM IST

Business Standard
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
