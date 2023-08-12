Asian Champions Trophy final: India vs Malaysia live match time streaming

India will be aiming to win their 4th Asian Champions Trophy when Harmanpreet Singh’s side locks horns with high-flying Malaysia in the grand finale today (August 12) at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. India were exceptional on the road to the final, not losing a single match so far in the tournament. Meanwhile, Malaysia though suffered a defeat 5-0 thrashing from India in the group stage of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy, but they have been exceptional since then, thrashing defending champions Korea 6-2 in the semifinal.

India vs Malaysia final match prediction

India will start as over-whelming favourites coming into the final of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy. India have outplayed their opposition in the last two matches of the Asian Champions Trophy, maintaining a clean sheet, first against arch-rivals Pakistan, and then vs Japan in the semifinal. Conversely, Malaysia displayed some excellent hockey and looked a formidable side on the pitch. However, the head-to-head comparison is in India’s favour given the former has failed to beat India in the last five encounters. Despite that, India vs Malaysia final will be a mouth-watering clash for hockey fans given that anything can happen on a given day.

India vs Malaysia hockey head-to-head

Overall

Matches played: 34

Also Read Hockey: Asian Champions Trophy schedule, IND vs PAK timing, live telecast Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023 final schedule and match timings Hockey Champions Trophy today's matches: IND vs CHN, KOR vs JAP, MAL vs PAK Hockey: ACT 2023 today's matches - IND vs JAP, PAK vs KOR, CHN vs MAL Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India ACT 2023: Malaysia knock out defending champions Korea 6-2 to enter final Tribe of e-sports players is burgeoning as games become real career option Asian Champions Trophy: India storm into final after 5-0 thrashing of Japan Punjab and Haryana HC stays Aug 12 WFI polls until further orders Virat Kohli India's highest-paid Instagram celeb; here's how much he earns

India won: 23

Malaysia won: 7

Draw: 4

India vs Malaysia in last 5 encounters



India won: 3

Malaysia won: 0

Draw: 2

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023: IND vs MAL live match time, live streaming and telecast details

When will India vs Malaysia hockey match in Asian Champions Trophy final will take place?

The IND vs MAL final match will occur on August 12, Saturday.

What is the match timing of the India vs Malaysia final game according to Indian Standard Time?

The India vs Malaysia hockey match will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Malaysia final match?

Star Sports Select 2 HD/SD and Star Sports First will live broadcast IND vs MAL final match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs MAL final in India?

Fancode will live stream India vs Malaysia final match in India.