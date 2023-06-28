Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: India defeats Korea and Chinese Taipei



This year six teams featured in the tournament: India, Iran, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei, and Hong Kong. The Indian team participated in a highly anticipated Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023 that commenced yesterday, June 27, in Busan, Republic of Korea. The four-day promising championship will conclude on June 30.



India has won the championship seven times out of eight. The only exception was in the 2003 edition, held in Kangar, Malaysia, where Iran emerged as the champions. The Asian Kabaddi Championship is taking place after six years. The Championship was last held in Gorgan, Iran, in 2017, where India emerged as the champions and defeated old rival Pakistan in the finale with a score of 36-22. India remained undefeated throughout the 2017 season.

India's dominance continued



India defeated Korea with a huge margin of 76-13 as debutant Aslam Inamdar showed his exceptional skills and achieved a superb tally of 10 points. Surjeet also contributed well in the game and got seven points. India entered the league as defending champions and continued their dominance on the opening day of the tournament. India won both of its matches on the opening day, defeating Korea and Chinese Taipei.



On the other side, Japan started their campaign on a high note and defeated Hong Kong with a remarkable 85-11 victory. Japan could become the biggest threat to India. In its second match of the day, India overpowered Chinese Taipei and defeated them with a comprehensive margin of 53-19.

Indian Kabaddi Team Indian Kabaddi Team: Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar, Sachin, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Nitin Rawal, Nitesh Kumar, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Pawan Sehrawat



Coaches: Ashan Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar Stand-by players: Vijay Malik, Shubham Shinde

Manager: Bhaskaran Edachery Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023: Schedule

June 27, Tuesday-India vs Korea (10:30 PM) June 27, Tuesday-Chinese Taipei vs Iran (6:30 AM)

June 27, Tuesday-India vs Chinese Taipei (12:30 PM) June 27, Tuesday-Japan vs Hong Kong (11:30 AM)

June 28, Wednesday-Korea vs Japan (7:30 AM) June 28, Wednesday-Hong Kong vs Iran (6:30 AM)

June 28, Wednesday- India vs Japan (11:30 AM) June 28, Wednesday- Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong (10:30 AM)

June 29, Thursday- Chinese Taipei vs Japan (6:30 AM) June 28, Wednesday- Korea vs Iran (12:30 PM)

June 29, Thursday- India vs Iran (10:30 AM) June 29, Thursday- Korea vs Hong Kong (7:30 AM)

June 30, Friday- Japan vs Iran (6:30 AM) June 29, Thursday- Chinese Taipei vs Korea (11:30 AM)

June 30, Friday- Final (10:30 AM) June 30, Friday- India vs Hong Kong (7:30 AM)

Where to watch the India vs Japan match today? There will be no live telecast of the India vs Japan live match in India. However, Indian audiences can catch the live streaming on the official Youtube channel of the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2023.