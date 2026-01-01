AUS Open to US Open: Check Tennis 2026 full Grand Slam schedule here

The 2026 tennis season promises to be a thrilling one, with the world’s top players vying for glory in the sport’s most prestigious tournaments. From the Grand Slams to ATP and WTA 1000 events, and team competitions, the calendar is packed with exciting action. Here’s a look at the most anticipated tournaments, including the four Grand Slams and key ATP and WTA events.

The Grand Slams: The Pinnacle of Tennis

The Grand Slam tournaments represent the ultimate challenge in tennis, with players competing for the highest rankings, prestigious titles, and significant prize money. Each of the four Grand Slams - the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, features unique playing conditions and presents a distinct challenge to players.

Australian Open (Melbourne) – Held on hard courts, this tournament kicks off the year and attracts top players from around the world. The 2026 Australian Open will run from January 12 to February 1, 2026, in Melbourne, where Jannik Sinner (men’s) and Madison Keys (women’s) are the defending champions. French Open (Paris) – Played on clay courts, the French Open challenges players with its slow surface. The 2026 event will take place from May 18 to June 7, 2026, at Roland-Garros, with Carlos Alcaraz (men’s) and Coco Gauff (women’s) as defending champions. Wimbledon (London) – Played on grass courts, Wimbledon is one of the most iconic tennis events in the world. In 2026, the Championships will be held from June 29 to July 12. Jannik Sinner (men’s) and Iga Świątek (women’s) will return as defending champions.

US Open (New York) – The year’s final Grand Slam, held on hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, runs from August 31 to September 13, 2026. Carlos Alcaraz (men’s) and Aryna Sabalenka (women’s) are the reigning champions. ALSO READ: Mbappe to Haaland: Check full list of top goal scorers in football in 2025 2026 Tennis Grand Slam Calendar Tournament Dates Location Defending Men’s Champion Defending Women’s Champion Australian Open Jan 12 - Feb 1, 2026 Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia Jannik Sinner Madison Keys French Open May 18 - June 7, 2026 Roland-Garros, Paris, France Carlos Alcaraz Coco Gauff Wimbledon June 29 - July 12, 2026 All England Lawn Tennis Club, London Jannik Sinner Iga Świątek US Open Aug 31 - Sept 13, 2026 USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, New York Carlos Alcaraz Aryna Sabalenka The year’s final Grand Slam, held on hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, runs from August 31 to September 13, 2026. Carlos Alcaraz (men’s) and Aryna Sabalenka (women’s) are the reigning champions.