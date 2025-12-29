Sports@2025: Of crowns, cracks and goodbyes that shaped the sporting year

India’s cricket year swung between historic success and heightened political strain. At the centre of it was women’s cricket when, on November 2, the team defeated South Africa by 52 runs to win their first ICC Women’s World Cup (above). Away from the spotlight, India also lifted the inaugural T20 blind women’s world cup (far left). But the year’s biggest rupture came at the Asia Cup (left) final against Pakistan on September 28, which unfolded in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. For the first time ever, the teams did not shake hands, a decision the Women’s and the Under-19 team also went by. Later, India won the title but refused to receive the trophy from Asian Cricket Council President Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan Cricket Board chairman. India also opted not to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, instead playing their matches in the UAE — where they went on to defeat the hosts and lift the title