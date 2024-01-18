Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Australian Open 2024: Swiatek escapes with a narrow win over Collins

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek rallied from 4-1 down in the third set to escape with a narrow 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 win over 2022 runner-up Collins on Thursday and advance to the third round of the Australian Open.

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her second round match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. Photo Reuters
AP Melbourne

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Swiatek held the momentum to start after recovering an early break, leading by a set and a break before the American player rallied to take the second set and race to a 4-1 lead in the third.

Swiatek absorbed the sustained pressure from Collins' powerful groundstrokes until she regained momentum and went on a match-winning five-game roll.

Oh my God. I don't even know, Swiatek said of how she managed to come back. "Honestly, I was on the airport already. But I wanted to fight to the end.

"I'm really proud of myself, because it wasn't easy."

Both players beat past Australian Open champions in the first round. Swiatek defeated 2020 champion Sofia Kenin and Collins had a three-set win over 2016 winner Angelique Kerber.
 

Swiatek had two match points at 15-40 in the last game but against Collins rallied, saving those and getting a game point with a trademark forehand winner deep to Swiatek's backhand side.

But a forehand long and a backhand wide from Collins gave gave Swiatek a third match point and she made no mistake this time, finishing in 3 hours and 14 minutes with a deep backhand down the line.

Last year's runner-up, third-ranked Elena Rybakina, and men's No. 3 Daniil Medvedev are in action in the night session. Rybakina faces Anna Blinkova of Russia and Medvedev takes on Emil Ruusuvouri of Finland.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

