History created at Australian Open: All you need to know about Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal, the man from Jhajjar, will next play China's 18-year-old wild card entrant Juncheng Shang on Thursday (January 18). Shang is ranked 140th in the ATP rankings.

India's Sumit Nagal in action against Roger Federer at US Open 2019. File Photo: Reuters

Anish Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Sumit Nagal will take the court on Thursday at the Australian Open 2024 with his head held high. 

Nagal created history at the Australian Open 2024, defeating the 31st-seeded player and World number 27 Alexander 'Sasha' Bublik of Kazakhstan in straight sets. He is now the only male Indian tennis player after Ramesh Krishnan to register a win in the Grand Slams to beat a seeded player. In the 1989 Australian Open, unseeded Ramesh Krishnan defeated the then-world number 1 Mats Wilander, who had won three of the last four Slams in straight sets (6-3, 6-2, 7-6).

Why Nagal's win is big?
Nagal is the only men's singles player representing the country in the Grand Slam tournaments. 137th-ranked Nagal, who hails from Jhajjar, had entered the main draw of the 2024 Australian Open by winning three qualifying round matches in straight sets.

The man from Jhajjhar started 2023 ranked outside 500 and is not eligible to enter the qualifiers if even a Challenger. Two challenger wins and finals each pushed up his rankings. Still, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) didn't allow the wild card entry into the year's first Major after he refused to play against Pakistan in the Davis Cup.


With Nagal upstaging the seeded pair, his performance may push him to the top 100 for the first time in his career.



Nagal's cash-crunch story
Ahead of the Asian Games 2023, Nagal shocked many while discussing his tour preparations by saying 'only 900 Euros (Rs 80,000) left on his account.'

Before COVID-19, he was employed with Indian Oil, using the salary to participate in tournaments on the Tour. However, with time, his savings were depleted.

After his outpour over the cash crunch in September last year, he got a sponsorship from a beverage company. He also got some monetary help from the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) and stepped in to help. 

Despite the new sponsorship deals, 26-year-old Nagal needs more deals to attain great fitness for highly competitive Tennis, his father said to the Times of India.

Know Sumit Nagal
Born 16-08-1997, Jhajjar
Residence New Delhi
Height 5 feet 10 inches
Turned Pro 2015
Playing style Right-handed, two-hander backhand
Coach Sascha Nensel
Highest rankings 122 (24-08-2020)
Career prize money 733,703 USD (Singles and doubles combined)
Best record in Grand Slams
Australian Open 2nd round and counting (2024)
French Open Qualifier second round (2021)
Wimbledon Qualifier 1st round (2018)
US Open Second round (2020)

 

How much will Nagal earn after the first-round win in the Australian Open?

Left with only 900 euros (Rs 80 thousand) in his pocket at the end of last season. He will earn AUD120000 (Rs 66 lakh) and AUD65,000 (Rs 36 lakh) for his three qualifying wins.

 

What's next for Nagal after the first-round win?
The man from Jhajjar will next play China's 18-year-old wild card entrant Juncheng Shang on Thursday. Shang is ranked 140th in ATP rankings.

When it was Nagal vs Federer in 2019 Grand Slam tournament?

As a wild-card entry, Nagal made the news when he played against Roger Federer in 2019 US Open. He even won the first game against Federer but couldn't last long in front of tennis legend Federer and lost the first round 6-4, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6. 

 
