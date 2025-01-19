Australian Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev fined USD 76,000 for his outbursts

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Daniil Medvedev has been fined a total of USD 76,000 for his camera and racket smashing outbursts during the first two rounds of the Australian Open.

Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, prepares to hit a backhand to Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, during the Miami Open tennis tournament Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo: PTI)
AP Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The fines were published on Sunday by Australian Open organisers, two days after Medvedev's unexpected second-round exit.

The 2021 US Open champion destroyed a tiny camera hanging in the net by repeatedly smacking it with his racket during a surprisingly difficult, five-set, first-round win over Kasidit Samrej, who was ranked 418th. He was fined USD 10,000 for the first-round infringement.

Medvedev was penalised a point during his second-round loss to 19-year-old American qualifier Learner Tien for showing similar signs of frustration. He was fined USD 66,000 for his second-round code violations.

After getting broken to trail 4-3 in the second set when Tien delivered a lob that landed at the baseline, Medvedev chucked his equipment toward the sideline, skidding it across the court until it reached an advertising panel near his bench.

At other moments of anger, Medvedev hit a ball against the back wall, toppled a camera behind a baseline and punched his racket bag. He also voiced displeasure about being called for two consecutive foot-faults, resulting in a double-fault, during the second-set tiebreaker.

The 4-hour, 49-minute second-round contest ended shortly before 3 am on Friday.

Medvedev was seeded No. 5 at Melbourne Park, where he was the runner-up in three of the past four years, including 12 months ago.

This was Medvedev's first tournament of the season his wife recently gave birth to their second child and the 28-year-old Russian never really displayed his best tennis.

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

