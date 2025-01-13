Australian Open 2025 Day 2 Highlights: Tsitsipas, Kyrgios stunned in R1

On the second day of the Australian Open 2025 , multiple singles matches took place in both the men’s and women’s divisions. While there were some predictable results, as Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Naomi Osaka advanced to the second round of the competition, the biggest highlights of the day were former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas and local hero Nick Kyrgios suffering shock first-round exits at the hands of Alex Michelsen and Jacob Fearnley, respectively.

Roller-coaster ride in men’s singles

On Day 2 of the Australian Open 2025, the men's singles division saw some big names in action, as defending champion Jannik Sinner and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz won their matches in straight sets—7-6 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-1 and 6-1, 7-5, 6-1—against N. Jarry and A. Shevchenko, respectively. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, after dropping the first set against the USA's Basavareddy 4-6, made a strong comeback to win the next three sets 6-4, 6-3, and 6-2 to book his place in round 2.

However, there were some huge upsets on Monday, as Alex Michelsen beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Jacob Fearnley also broke the hearts of many fans by defeating hometown hero Nick Kyrgios in straight sets—7-6, 6-3, 7-6—to steal the limelight.

Australian Open 2025: Men's singles results of January 13 Winner Loser Score C. O'Connell T. Paul 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 B. Bonzi D. Goffin 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (9) F. Passaro G. Dimitrov 7-5, 2-1 (Walkover) J. Fearnley N. Kyrgios 7-6 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7) N. Djokovic N. Basavareddy 4-6 , 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 C. Alcaraz A. Shevchenko 6-1, 7-5, 6-1 A. Davidovich J.C. Shang 7-6 (7), 7-5 (Walkover) F. Auger-Aliassime J.L. Struff 6-3, 6-0, 4-6 P. Kotov J. Faria 1-6, 1-6, 5-7 S. Korda L. Klein 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (8) A. Dougaz Y. Nishioka 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7) A. Cazaux S. Baez 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-0 T. Kokkinakis R. Safiullin 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7) M. Navone J. Draper 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 A. Vukic D. Džumhur 6-3, 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 T. Daniel T. Schoolkate 7-6 (8), 6-4, 1-6, 4-6 J. Thompson D. Koepfer 7-6 (7), 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 J. Sinner N. Jarry 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-1 M. Landaluce J. Mccabe 4-6, 3-6, 4-6 D. Stricker J. Duckworth 2-6, 4-6, 2-6 F. Marozsan T. Seyboth Wild 6-3, 6-5, 7-5, 5-7 N. Borges A. Müller 6-2, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7 J. Menšík N. Basilashvili 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 A. Michelsen S. Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 R. Carballés A. Tabilo 1-6, 6-2, 3-6, 1-6 F. Tiafoe A. Rinderknech 7-6 (7), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 G. Dimitrov F. Fognini Cancelled

Iga and Naomi through in women’s singles

The women’s singles action on Monday was straightforward. As expected, Iga Świątek beat Siniakova in straight sets—6-0, 6-4—while the returning Naomi Osaka beat Carolina Garcia 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to secure their places in round 2.

In other results, Daria Snigur upset Danielle Collins, while Varvara Gracheva triumphed over Elena Rybakina. Karolína Muchová and Jasmine Paolini showcased their strength with convincing victories.