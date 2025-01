Australian Open today's matches: Bopanna's match starts at 6:40 AM IST

As the Australian Open enters it's Day 3 on January 14, another exciting set of matches await the fans with the players looking to advance through to the next rounds of the competition. The likes of Daniil Medvedev, India's Rohan Bopanna and Ons Jabeur will also be feauring in the thrilling set of matches in store for the fans.

Fritz, Medvedev in action during Men's Singles

The next day of fixtures will feature 4th seeded player Taylor Fritz take on his American counterpart J. brooksby at the John Caln Arena.

Daniil Medvedev, another contender for the title, will also play his 5th seeded against Kasidit Samrej. Alex de Minaur will also start his campaign against Netherlands' B. van de Zandschulp.

Andrey Rublev, who is seeded 9th in the competition will be up against Brazil's J. Fonseca later in the day.

Rybakina, Paolini in action during Women's Singles

The start of day's play will see former Grand Slam champion Elena Rybakina takes on Australia's E. Jones at the Margaret Court Arena.

Ons Jabeur will also be in action as she takes on Ukraine's A. Kalinina. Jasmine Paolini, seeded 4th in the tournament, will start her campaign against China's Wei later in the day.

India's Rohan Bopanna also in action

Australian Open 2025 schedule on January 14 Time (IST) Event Match 06:00:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 E. Navarro vs P. Stearns Not before 8:30 AM Men's Singles • Round 1 K. Samrej vs D. Medvedev 13:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 B. van de Zandschulp vs A. de Minaur 13:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 V. Kudermetova vs O. Gadecki 06:00:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 Z. Zhang vs H. Rune 06:00:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 E. Rybakina vs E. Jones 13:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 S. Wei vs J. Paolini 13:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 A. Rublev vs J. Fonseca 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 V. Tomova vs D. Kasatkina 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 T. Fritz vs J. Brooksby 11:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 M. Keys vs A. Li Not before 1:30 PM Men's Singles • Round 1 A. Popyrin vs C. Moutet 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 M. Berrettini vs C. Norrie 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 A. Kalinskaya vs K. Birrell 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 M. Arnaldi vs L. Musetti 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 R. Marino vs K. Boulter 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 B. Haddad Maia vs J. Riera 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 H. Hurkacz vs T. Griekspoor Not before 9:00 AM Men's Singles • Round 1 B. Shelton vs B. Nakashima Not before 9:00 AM Women's Singles • Round 1 A. Kalinina vs O. Jabeur 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 E. Alexandrova vs E. Raducanu 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 G. Monfils vs G. Mpetshi Perricard 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 R. Hijikata vs M. Krueger 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 C. Osorio vs M. Sakkari 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 M. Kecmanovic vs D. Lajovic 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 V. Gracheva vs C. McNally 05:30:00 Women's Doubles • Round 1 O. Danilovic & A. Potapova vs H. Chan & L. Kichenok 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 R. Bautista Agut vs D. Shapovalov 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 X. Wang vs J. Grabher 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 B. Coric vs C. Garin 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 D. Kovinic vs L. Sun 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 L. Sonego vs S. Wawrinka 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 A. Mannarino vs K. Khachanov 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 N. Parrizas Diaz vs I. Jovic 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 Y. Putintseva vs E. Avanesyan 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 T. Etcheverry vs F. Cobolli 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 M. Carle vs A. Anisimova 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 C. Ugo Carabelli vs L. Tien 05:30:00 Men's Doubles • Round 1 A. Pavlasek & J. Rojer vs R. Arneodo & A. Cazaux 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 P. Carreno Busta vs K. Majchrzak 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 G. Diallo vs L. Nardi 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 I. Begu vs E. Ruse 05:30:00 Women's Doubles • Round 1 A. Moratelli & K. Piter vs M. Andreeva & D. Shnaider 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 M. Giron vs Y. Hanfmann 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 S. Zheng vs E. Andreeva 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 F. Cerundolo vs A. Bublik 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 S. Zhang vs M. Kessler 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 T. Boyer vs F. Coria 05:30:00 Women's Doubles • Round 1 A. Blinkova & F. Wu vs J. Burrage & C. Tauson 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 M. Sherif vs D. Yastremska 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 F. Diaz Acosta vs Z. Bergs 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 T. Townsend vs R. Zarazua 05:30:00 Women's Singles • Round 1 A. Bondar vs Y. Wang 06:40:00 Men's Doubles • Round 1 P. Martinez & J. Munar vs N. Barrientos & R. Bopanna 05:30:00 Men's Singles • Round 1 F. Comesana vs D. Altmaier 05:30:00 Women's Doubles • Round 1 T. Gibson & M. Joint vs L. Fernandez & N. Kichenok

Where to watch the Australian Open 2025, January 14 matches live on television in India The Australian Open 2025 matches on January 14 will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2025, January 14 matches in India Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 matches on January 14 through the Sony LIV app and website.