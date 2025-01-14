Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Day 2: India's match timings and live streaming

After an emphatic start to the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, which saw the Indian men’s team beat Nepal in the tournament opener 42-37, the action will continue on Tuesday, with both the Indian men’s and women’s teams set for action.

The Indian men’s team will look to continue their winning run when they take on Brazil in their second match of the competition. Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team will aim to replicate the men’s team’s success and start their campaign with a win when they face South Korea in their first match of the competition.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India’s squads

India men’s squad: Pratik Waikar (c), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh

India women’s squad: Priyanka Ingle (c), Ashwini Shinde, Reshma Rathore, Bhilar Devjibhai, Nirmala Bhati, Neeta Devi, Chaithra R, Subhashree Sing, Magai Majhi, Anshu Kumari, Vaishnavi Bajrang, Nasreen Shaikh, Meenu, Monika, Nazia Bibi

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India’s matches: Live streaming and telecast details

What will be the venue of India’s matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 14?

India’s matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 14 will be played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

Also Read

When will India’s matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 begin?

India’s men’s team will take on Brazil at 8:15 pm IST, while the Indian women’s team will face South Korea at 7 pm IST on January 14.

Where to watch the live telecast of India’s matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Monday in India?

The live telecast of India’s matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Monday will be available on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of India’s matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Monday in India?

The live streaming of India’s matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on Monday will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.