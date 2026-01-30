Australian Open: Djokovic vs Sinner tennis match live streaming details

In the second men’s singles semifinal at the Australian Open 2026, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will take on world number two Jannik Sinner at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne today. The winner of the Djokovic vs Sinner clash will meet either Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev in the final.

Heading into the high-profile semifinal, Djokovic will need to produce his best tennis, along with a bit of fortune, as he faces Sinner, who has beaten the Serbian in their last five meetings.

Djokovic’s Australian Open 2026 campaign

At 38, Djokovic has arrived in Melbourne with a clear goal: capturing a record 25th Grand Slam singles title, which would further cement his status as the most decorated player in the sport’s history. While he reached the semifinals of all four majors last year, he did not make a final.

Djokovic admitted he has been “fortunate” to remain in the draw this time. In the quarterfinals, he trailed fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti 6–4, 6–3 before the Italian was forced to retire in the third set due to a right leg injury. That followed a walkover in the fourth round, meaning Djokovic has not completed a full match since the third round. Sinner eager to rise to the challenge Sinner, too, has had moments of good fortune. The Italian was close to a third-round exit when he struggled physically while trailing by a break against world number 85 Eliot Spizzirri. A delay caused by the Extreme Heat Policy, which led to the roof being closed, proved a turning point and allowed him to regain control.

The 24-year-old arrives at the semifinal riding a 19-match winning streak at Melbourne Park, having produced a commanding 6–3, 6–4, 6–4 quarterfinal victory over eighth seed Ben Shelton. Sinner holds a 6–4 advantage in his head-to-head record against Djokovic, including wins in their last five encounters. That run features semifinal victories at the 2024 Australian Open and at Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year. His semifinal win over Djokovic in Melbourne two years ago marked a key step towards claiming the first of his four Grand Slam titles. Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner – Statistical Comparison Category Novak Djokovic Jannik Sinner Head-to-head 4 6 ATP Ranking 4 2 Highest Ranking 1 1 Age 38 24 Hard Court H2H Wins 0 2 Clay Court H2H Wins 1 1 Indoor Hard H2H Wins 1 2 Grass Court H2H Wins 2 1 Grand Slam Titles 24 4 Main Titles 102 25 Challenger Titles 3 3 Minor Titles 2 2 Time Played (Australian Open 2026) 9h 07m 11h 14m

Novak Djokovic's road to semifinal – Australian Open 2026 Match Results Date Round Opponent Score / Result Venue January 19, 2026 Round of 128 Pedro Martínez 6–3, 6–2, 6–2 Rod Laver Arena January 22, 2026 Round of 64 Francesco Maestrelli 6–3, 6–2, 6–2 Rod Laver Arena January 24, 2026 Round of 32 Botic van de Zandschulp 6–3, 6–4, 7–6 Rod Laver Arena January 26, 2026 Round of 16 Jakub Mensik Walkover Margaret Court Arena January 28, 2026 Quarterfinals Lorenzo Musetti Retired Rod Laver Arena Today Semifinals Jannik Sinner Scheduled (2:00 PM) Rod Laver Arena Jannik Sinner's road to semifinal – Australian Open 2026 Match Results Date Round Opponent Score / Result Venue January 20, 2026 Round of 128 Hugo Gaston Won 6–2, 6–1 (Opponent retired) — January 22, 2026 Round of 64 James Duckworth Won 6–1, 6–4, 6–2 Rod Laver Arena January 24, 2026 Round of 32 Eliot Spizzirri Won 4–6, 6–3, 6–4, 6–4 Rod Laver Arena January 26, 2026 Round of 16 Luciano Darderi Won 6–1, 6–3, 7–6 Margaret Court Arena January 28, 2026 Quarterfinals Ben Shelton Won 6–3, 6–4, 6–4 Rod Laver Arena Today Semifinals Novak Djokovic Scheduled (2:00 PM) Rod Laver Arena

Australian Open 2026 second men's singles semifinal live time, Djokovic vs Sinner live streaming and telecast details When will second semifinal in men's singles of Australia Open 2026 take place? The second men's singles semifinal will take place on January 30 (Friday). Which players will face-off in the second semifinal of men's singles at Australian Open 2026? Siberia's Novak Djokovic will face Italy's Jannik Sinner in the second semifinal of Australian Open 2026. At what time Djokovic vs Sinner tennis match at Australian Open 2026 1st semifinal begins? The second semifinal - in which Djokovic and Sinner face-off - will begin at 2 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST). Before the start of the second semifinal, we will know the first finalists.