Associate Sponsors

Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Novak Djokovic reaches Australian Open semis after Musetti retires injured

Novak Djokovic reaches Australian Open semis after Musetti retires injured

Novak Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open semifinals after Lorenzo Musetti retired in the third set with an injury Wednesday after taking the first two sets.

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic
AP Melbourne (Australia)
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 2:56 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Novak Djokovic advanced to the Australian Open semifinals after Lorenzo Musetti retired in the third set with an injury Wednesday after taking the first two sets.

The fifth-seeded Musetti won the first two sets 6-4, 6-3 but took a medical timeout for treatment on his upper right leg after being broken in the third game of the third. He played on for another game but couldn't continue. 

ALSO READ: Scotland in a race against time to find sponsors before T20 World Cup 2026

Djokovic, who was leading the third set 3-1, will continue his bid for an 11th Australian title and a record 25th major but he says he was lucky this time.

"I feel really sorry for him," the 38-year-old Djokovic said. "He was a far better player (today) - I was on my way home tonight."  He will play the winner of Wednesday's later quarterfinal between No. 8 Ben Shelton and two-time defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Injured Taylor Fritz knocked out by Lorenzo Musetti at Australian Open

Jessica Pegula stuns defending champion Madison Keys at Australian Open

Australian Open 2026: Two-time champion Osaka withdraws with injury

Australian Open 2026: Sinner fights cramps to keep title defence alive

Australian Open 2026 Day 4 Schedule: Alcaraz, Sabalenka in action today

Topics :Novak DjokovicTennis

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story