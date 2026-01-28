Australian open 2026 women's singles semifinals date, time, live streaming

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 4:57 PM IST
The 2026 Australian Open women’s singles event reaches its semi-final stage on Day 12, with the semifinals set to light up the iconic Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The night session promises to be a blockbuster, starting with the top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka facing the 12th seed, Elina Svitolina, in what could be an epic showdown.
Sabalenka, eyeing her fifth Grand Slam title, has been in scintillating form and will look to maintain her momentum. Svitolina, on the other hand, is aiming for her first Grand Slam win and will bring all her experience to the court as she seeks to make history.
The action continues with the highly anticipated match between the fifth and sixth seeds, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula. Rybakina, who clinched her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, is now on a quest for a second major, and her powerful game will be tough to overcome. Meanwhile, Pegula has already made history by reaching her first Australian Open semifinal and will be eager to continue her breakthrough run. With both matches featuring top-level talent and immense stakes, fans are in for an unforgettable night of tennis in Melbourne.