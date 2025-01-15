Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Day 3: India's match schedule and live streaming

The Kho Kho World Cup 2025 is delivering on its promises, as it witnessed a jam-packed crowd during the first two days of the event at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. One of the biggest reasons behind the crowd attraction could be the dominant performance of the home team, who are yet to drop points in the competition.

The Indian men’s team, after defeating Nepal in the tournament opener on Monday, beat Brazil on Tuesday to continue their winning run. They are now just one win away from a guaranteed place in the quarterfinals and will aim to achieve this by securing their third consecutive win of the competition against Peru on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the women’s team, who are part of the only group with four teams, kicked off their campaign with a dominant 175-18 win over South Korea on Tuesday. Led by skipper Priyanka Ingle, India’s women’s squad will take on Iran today in a bid to book their place in the quarterfinals on January 17.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India’s squads

India men’s squad: Pratik Waikar (c), Prabani Sabar, Mehul, Sachin Bhargo, Suyash Gargate, Ramji Kashyap, Siva Pothir Reddy, Aditya Ganpule, Gowtham M.K., Nikhil B, Akash Kumar, Subramani V., Suman Barman, Aniket Pote, S. Rokeson Singh

Kho Kho World Cup 2025, India's matches: Live timing, streaming and telecast details

What will be the venue of India's matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 15?

India's matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 15 will be played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

When will India's matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 begin?

India’s men’s team will take on Peru at 8:15 p.m. IST, while India’s women’s team will face Iran at 7 p.m. IST on January 15.

Where to watch the live telecast of India's matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 15 in India?

The live telecast of India's matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 15 will be available on Star Sports Network and DD Sports in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of India's matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 15 in India?

The live streaming of India's matches in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 on January 15 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.