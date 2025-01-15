Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Jan 15: Full schedule, results and live streaming

The 2025 Kho Kho World Cup is back with Day 3 action from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, January 15, with multiple teams in both the men’s and women’s divisions looking to confirm their place in the quarterfinals with a day to spare in group stage matches. The hosts, India, who are also undefeated in both the men’s and women’s divisions, will have a chance to book their place in the next round on Wednesday. Other teams in the race for early qualification are Iran and South Africa in the men’s division and England and Kenya in the women’s division.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Full list of teams

Men’s division

Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan

Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran

Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland

Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya

Women’s division

Group A: India, South Korea, Iran, Malaysia

Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands

Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh

Group D: South Africa, Poland, Peru, Indonesia, New Zealand

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: January 15 schedule

Men’s division

Also Read

Date Match Group Time (IST) Jan 15, Wed Sri Lanka vs USA C 10:30 AM Jan 15, Wed Australia vs Kenya D 11:00 AM Jan 15, Wed Nepal vs Brazil A 11:15 AM Jan 15, Wed Ghana vs Netherlands B 11:15 AM Jan 15, Wed Germany vs Australia D 10:00 AM Jan 15, Wed Bangladesh vs South Korea C 12:30 PM Jan 15, Wed South Africa vs Argentina B 2:45 PM Jan 15, Wed England vs Malaysia D 3:15 PM Jan 15, Wed Brazil vs Bhutan A 5:15 PM Jan 15, Wed Netherlands vs Iran B 5:15 PM Jan 15, Wed Sri Lanka vs South Korea C 7:45 PM Jan 15, Wed India vs Peru A 8:15 PM

Women’s division

Date Match Group Time (IST) Jan 15, Wed Australia vs Uganda B 10:00 AM Jan 15, Wed England vs Kenya B 12:30 PM Jan 15, Wed Uganda vs Netherlands B 4:00 PM Jan 15, Wed Nepal vs Sri Lanka C 2:45 PM Jan 15, Wed Germany vs Bangladesh C 6:30 PM Jan 15, Wed Peru vs Indonesia D 6:30 PM Jan 15, Wed Malaysia vs South Korea A 7:45 PM Jan 15, Wed Bhutan vs Germany C 11:45 AM Jan 15, Wed New Zealand vs Peru D 1:00 PM Jan 15, Wed South Africa vs Poland D 4:30 PM Jan 15, Wed India vs Iran A 7:00 PM

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: January 15 results

Men’s division

Sri Lanka vs USA

Australia vs Kenya

Nepal vs Brazil

Ghana vs Netherlands

Germany vs Australia

Bangladesh vs South Korea

South Africa vs Argentina

England vs Malaysia

Brazil vs Bhutan

Netherlands vs Iran

Sri Lanka vs South Korea

India vs Peru

Women’s division

Australia vs Uganda

England vs Kenya

Uganda vs Netherlands

Nepal vs Sri Lanka

Germany vs Bangladesh

Peru vs Indonesia

Malaysia vs South Korea

Bhutan vs Germany

New Zealand vs Peru

South Africa vs Poland

India vs Iran

Kho Kho World Cup 2025 January 15 live streaming and telecast details

Where to watch the live telecast of January 15 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?

The live telecast of Kho Kho World Cup January 15 matches will be available on Star Sports Networks and DD Sports in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of January 15 matches of Kho Kho World Cup 2025 in India?

The live streaming of Kho Kho World Cup January 15 matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.