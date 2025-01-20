Australian Open 2025 today's matches: Jannik Sinner, Iga Swiatek in action

As the Australian Open fourth round matches reach its last round of ties, the heat has certainly increased with men's singles defending champion Jannik Sinner still to feature for a spot in the final 8 of the tournament. Iga Swiatek is also set to feature in her women's singles tie on January 20 as she too would want to bag a comfortable victory in the 4th round to reach the quarters unscathed.

While Sinner will take on Denmark's Holger Rune in his 4th round encounter, Swiatek will be up against Germany's E. Lys.

Men's Singles matches on January 20

While Sinner will take on Rune, the other matches will see Italy's L. Sonego take on L. Tien who managed to get past Medvedev on his way here.

G. Monfils will be up against Ben Shelton at the Margaret Court Arena while the final match will see A. Michelsen lock horns with A. de Minaur at the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

Women's Singles matches on January 20

Apart from Swiatek's match up against Lys, current Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina will be taking on USA's Madison Keys at the Margaret Court Arena. Elena Svitolina will be up against V. Kudermetova while USA's E. Navarro will be locking horns with D. Kasatkina at the Jihn Cain Arena.

Men's Doubles matches on January 20

At John Cain Arena, É. Roger-Vasselin from France will face H. Nys from Monaco at 5:30 AM. Show Court Arena features A. Behar from Uruguay taking on R. Galloway from the United States at 6:40 AM. Meanwhile, at 7:00 AM on the 1573 Arena, Belgium’s S. Gillé and Poland’s J. Zieli?"ski will battle it out. Lastly, H. Heliövaara from Finland and H. Patten from the United Kingdom will clash in the 8:10 AM match on the same court.

Women's Doubles matches on January 20

Men's Singles 4th Round matches Round Time (IST) Player 1 Country 1 Player 2 Country 2 Fourth Round 08:30:00 J. Sinner Italy H. Rune Denmark Fourth Round 09:00:00 L. Sonego Italy L. Tien United States Fourth Round 09:40:00 G. Monfils France B. Shelton United States Fourth Round 14:40:00 A. Michelsen United States A. de Minaur Australia The third round in women's doubles features exciting matchups across various arenas. At 5:30 AM in Show Court Arena, T. Townsend of the United States will face K. Siniaková of Czechia, while L. Fernandez of Canada will battle N. Kichenok of Ukraine. The action continues at Margaret Court Arena at 6:00 AM with L. Siegemund of Germany taking on Brazil's B. Haddad Maia. At 6:40 AM, John Cain Arena will host a clash between France's K. Mladenovic and China's S. Zhang, along with Ukraine's L. Kichenok against H.C. Chan of Taiwan. Later, M. Andreeva and D. Shnaider will face off in Show Court Arena at 9:00 AM.

Round Time (IST) Player 1 Country Player 2 Country Fourth Round 06:00:00 V. Kudermetova Ukraine E. Svitolina Ukraine Fourth Round 08:30:00 E. Rybakina Kazakhstan M. Keys United States Fourth Round 11:00:00 E. Navarro United States D. Kasatkina - Fourth Round 13:30:00 E. Lys Germany I. Świątek Poland

Match Time Players John Cain Arena 5:30 AM É. Roger-Vasselin and H. Nys (Monaco) (France) T. Machac (Czechia) and Z.Z. Zhang (China) Show Court Arena 6:40 AM A. Behar (Uruguay) and R. Galloway (United States) L. Glasspool (United Kingdom) and J. Cash (United Kingdom) 1573 Arena 7:00 AM S. Gillé (Belgium) and J. Zieli?"ski (Poland) K. Krawietz (Germany) and T. Pütz (Germany) 1573 Arena 8:10 AM H. Heliövaara (Finland) and H. Patten (United Kingdom) A. Krajicek (United States) and R. Ram (United States)