Historic victory: PM hails Indian women's team for Kho Kho World Cup win

The Indian women's team won the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup with a dominant 78-40 victory in the summit clash against Nepal here on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 10:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian women's team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup and said the triumph brought more spotlight to one of India's oldest traditional sports.

On a memorable night at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, India produced a masterclass of speed, strategy and skill, dishing out a clinical show.

"Congratulations to the Indian women's team on winning the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup! This historic victory is a result of their unparalleled skill, determination and teamwork," Modi said in a post on X.

This triumph has brought more spotlight to one of India's oldest traditional sports, inspiring countless young athletes across the nation, he said.

"May this achievement also pave the way for more youngsters to pursue this sport in the times to come," the prime minister added.

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Jan 19 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

