Battle of Sexes: Sabalenka vs Kyrgios live match time, streaming & more

The much-anticipated Battle of the Sexes 2025 match between Aryna Sabalenka and Nick Kyrgios is here, pulling a year-ending spotlight towards Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. Sabalenka, the reigning WTA No. 1, comes off a season built on dominance in the sport’s fastest format: hard courts. Her 2025 resume includes two Grand Slam titles and a tour-leading first-strike conversion rate behind her serve.

Kyrgios, meanwhile, has had a disrupted 2025, playing only one official singles match due to injuries that required surgery and extended rehabilitation. The expectation gap between match fitness and match talent has defined his year, but it hasn’t dulled interest in him. If anything, scarcity has made his appearances louder.

Although there have been multiple occasions where a tennis match has featured an inter-gender contest, the only match that was titled Battle of the Sexes was played between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs back in 1973. History of Battle of Sexes in tennis The "Battle of the Sexes" in tennis refers to exhibition matches staged between prominent male and female players, designed to challenge the long-running debate on whether women can match men at the highest level of the sport. The most iconic contest in this series occurred on September 20, 1973, when Billie Jean King defeated former men's champion Bobby Riggs in straight sets at the Houston Astrodome.

Players’ reaction before the match Sabalenka confident of the win Aryna Sabalenka didn’t hesitate when asked who would win: “Me.” She called the match unpredictable, saying the excitement of not knowing what comes next is the feeling athletes chase. She sees this as serious training, not symbolism, and a personal test against a player whose game has no pattern. Sabalenka hopes the match sends a clear message to young girls — strength, toughness and self-belief can show up on any stage, even one this unusual. Even the best have struggled to decode me: Kyrgios Nick Kyrgios, ranked 673 and limited to five matches in 2025 due to injuries, acknowledged Sabalenka’s firepower but backed himself. He said he feels ready and believes he will win, stressing honesty about the unknowns of his body and mind. Kyrgios called unpredictability his career’s biggest weapon, recalling how even the best struggled to decode him. He promised to bring a style she hasn’t faced, playing the tennis he trusts most.

Battle of Sexes 2025: Sabalenka vs Kyrgios live telecast and streaming details When will the Battle of Sexes 2025 match between Sabalenka and Kyrgios take place? The Battle of Sexes 2025 match between Sabalenka and Kyrgios will take place on Sunday, December 28. What will be the venue for the Battle of Sexes 2025 match between Sabalenka and Kyrgios? Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena will host the Battle of Sexes 2025 match between Sabalenka and Kyrgios on December 28. What time will the Battle of Sexes 2025 match between Sabalenka and Kyrgios begin? The Battle of Sexes 2025 match between Sabalenka and Kyrgios will kick off at 9:15 pm IST.