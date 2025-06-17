Boulter opens up on dark side of tennis betting after online abuse

British tennis player Katie Boulter has told the BBC she received death threats targeting her and her family during the French Open, saying in an interview that online abuse has become the norm and that she is worried about the impact it will have on younger players.

Boulter, who is 28-year-old and ranked No. 39 in the WTA, said she believes many of the abusive messages are sent by people who are placing bets on tennis matches, The message threatening her loved ones was sent during her French Open first-round match against Carole Monnet on May 29. After losing the first-set tie-break, Boulter won the match 6-7 (4), 6-1. 6-1.

But the loss of the tiebreaker prompted the outrage. Hope you get cancer, said one message. Another mentioned damaging her grandmother's grave if she's not dead by tomorrow and candles and a coffin for your entire family. A third said: Go to hell, I lost money my mother sent me. Boulter, who shared with the BBC screenshots of the messages, said she is worried about the toll the widespread abuse takes on younger players. At the very start of my career, it's probably something I took very personally... getting comments about the way you look," she said. "It becomes more apparent every single time you go on your phone.

"I think it increases in number and it also increases in the level of things that people say. I don't think there's anything off the cards now. Many other players have previously reported online abuse. In a bid to try to protect athletes from that sort of abuse, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), Women's Tennis Association (WTA), All England Lawn Tennis Club and United States Tennis Association in 2023 launched the Threat Matrix. The program monitors public-facing social accounts for abusive and threatening content on social networks. It also provides support for players. According to statistics provided to the BBC by data science firm Signify, the ITF and WTA, about 8,000 abusive, violent or threatening messages were sent publicly to 458 tennis players through their social media accounts in 2024.