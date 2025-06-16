Home / Sports / Other Sports News / FIH Pro League 2025: Argentina-W vs India-W live time, date, live streaming

FIH Pro League 2025: Argentina-W vs India-W live time, date, live streaming

Indian women's team began their European leg with a loss and are now out of title contention, but will aim to dent Argentina women's title hopes in London

Argentina-W vs India-W
Aditya Kaushik
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Argentina’s women’s hockey team will take on India's women’s team on Tuesday, June 17, in a crucial FIH Pro League 2025 European leg fixture at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London, England. The India-W side began their European campaign with a loss against Australia and saw their hopes of securing the top spot fade early. With just seven matches left, even victories in all of them would not be enough for India’s women’s team to win the title.
 
However, the team is still motivated to make an impact. With pride at stake and a chance to spoil Argentina’s title run, the Indian women’s team will look to bounce back and finish the tournament on a high note.
 
FIH Pro League 2025: Argentina-W vs India-W full squads
 
Argentina-W squad: 
Agustina Albertarrio, Catalina Alimenti, Agostina Alonso, Chiara Ambrosini, Catalina Andrade, Stefania Antoniazzi, Julieta Arcidiacono, Mercedes Artola, Brisa Bruggesser, Sofia Cairo, Lara Casas, Juana Castellaro, Cristina Cosentino, Valentina Costa, Zoe Diaz, Victoria Falasco, Valentina Ferola, Maria Forcherio, Agustina Gorzelany, Maria Granatto, Victoria Granatto, Julieta Jankunas, Emma Knobl, María Larsen, Maria Sol Lombardo, Valentina Marcucci, Victoria Miranda, Maria Ortiz, Lourdes Pisthon, Valentina Raposo, Paula Santamarina, Victoria Sauze, Sofia Toccalino, Eugenia Trinchinetti
 
India-W squad: 
Ishika Chaudhary, Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti Chhatri, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Beauty Dung Dung, Jyoti, Jyoti Singh, Vandana Katariya, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Sakshi Rana, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Savita, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Udita

FIH Pro League 2025: Argentina-W vs India-W live streaming and telecast details

When will the Argentina women’s vs India women’s FIH Pro League match take place? 
The Argentina women’s vs India women’s FIH Pro League match will take place on Tuesday, June 17.
 
What time does the Argentina women’s vs India women’s match in the FIH Pro League begin? 
The Argentina women’s vs India women’s match on June 17 will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
 
Where will the Argentina women’s vs India women’s FIH Pro League match take place? 
Argentina women’s team will face India women’s team at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London, England, on June 17.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of FIH Pro League 2025 European leg matches in India? 
JioHotstar, via their apps and websites, will live stream the matches live in India.

Indian Hockey Team Argentina Hockey Team FIH Pro Hockey League

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

