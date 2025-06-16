FIH Pro League 2025: Argentina-W vs India-W live time, date, live streaming

Argentina’s women’s hockey team will take on India's women’s team on Tuesday, June 17, in a crucial FIH Pro League 2025 European leg fixture at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London, England. The India-W side began their European campaign with a loss against Australia and saw their hopes of securing the top spot fade early. With just seven matches left, even victories in all of them would not be enough for India’s women’s team to win the title.

However, the team is still motivated to make an impact. With pride at stake and a chance to spoil Argentina’s title run, the Indian women’s team will look to bounce back and finish the tournament on a high note.

FIH Pro League 2025: Argentina-W vs India-W full squads Argentina-W squad: Agustina Albertarrio, Catalina Alimenti, Agostina Alonso, Chiara Ambrosini, Catalina Andrade, Stefania Antoniazzi, Julieta Arcidiacono, Mercedes Artola, Brisa Bruggesser, Sofia Cairo, Lara Casas, Juana Castellaro, Cristina Cosentino, Valentina Costa, Zoe Diaz, Victoria Falasco, Valentina Ferola, Maria Forcherio, Agustina Gorzelany, Maria Granatto, Victoria Granatto, Julieta Jankunas, Emma Knobl, María Larsen, Maria Sol Lombardo, Valentina Marcucci, Victoria Miranda, Maria Ortiz, Lourdes Pisthon, Valentina Raposo, Paula Santamarina, Victoria Sauze, Sofia Toccalino, Eugenia Trinchinetti India-W squad: Ishika Chaudhary, Manisha Chauhan, Jyoti Chhatri, Deepika, Sharmila Devi, Preeti Dubey, Beauty Dung Dung, Jyoti, Jyoti Singh, Vandana Katariya, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Mumtaz Khan, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, Neha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Nikki Pradhan, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Sakshi Rana, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Savita, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Udita

FIH Pro League 2025: Argentina-W vs India-W live streaming and telecast details When will the Argentina women’s vs India women’s FIH Pro League match take place? The Argentina women’s vs India women’s FIH Pro League match will take place on Tuesday, June 17. What time does the Argentina women’s vs India women’s match in the FIH Pro League begin? The Argentina women’s vs India women’s match on June 17 will begin at 3:30 PM IST. Where will the Argentina women’s vs India women’s FIH Pro League match take place? Argentina women’s team will face India women’s team at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London, England, on June 17.