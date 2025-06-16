Dream remains the same, stage has changed: Neeraj ahead of NC Classic event

Check the full video here:

Star-Studded Field Ready for Battle

The competition will feature 12 elite javelin throwers from around the world. Chopra will lead the field on home soil but will face tough challenges from a formidable line-up that includes some of the sport’s most decorated names.

Among the headline competitors are Grenada’s Anderson Peters, a two-time world champion; Germany’s Thomas Röhler, the Rio 2016 Olympic gold medallist; and Kenya’s Julius Yego, a former world champion and Olympic silver medallist. Organisers confirmed that the line-up remains almost unchanged from the original, except for the replacement of Japan’s Genki Dean with Poland’s Martin Konecny.