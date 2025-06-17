Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Sabalenka issues apology to Gauff over post-match remarks after French Open

Sabalenka issues apology to Gauff over post-match remarks after French Open

Aryna Sabalenka says she has written to Coco Gauff to apologize for the unprofessional comments she made following her loss to her American rival in the final of the French Open.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates as she won the semifinal match of the French Tennis Open against Poland's Iga Swiatek at the Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
AP Berlin
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Speaking to Eurosport Germany, the top-ranked Sabalenka said her remarks after her 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4 loss to Gauff at Roland-Garros this month were a mistake. In her post-match press conference in Paris, Sabalenka had suggested that the result was more due to her own errors than to Gauff's performance.

That was just completely unprofessional of me, Sabalenka said. I let my emotions get the better of me. I absolutely regret what I said back then. You know, we all make mistakes. I'm just a human being who's still learning in life. I think we all have those days when we lose control. But what I also want to say is that I wrote to Coco afterward not immediately, but recently.

Sabalenka hit 37 winners but finished the final with 70 unforced errors compared to Gauff's 30.

She said she wrote to Gauff to apologize and make sure she knew she absolutely deserved to win the tournament and that I respect her.

I never intended to attack her, Sabalanka added. I was super emotional and not very smart at that press conference. I'm not necessarily grateful for what I did. It took me a while to go back and think about it, to approach it with open eyes, and to understand. I realized a lot about myself. Why did I lose so many finals?  Sabalenka, a three-time major champion, also lost to Gauff in the 2023 U.S. Open final, where she also won the first set.

I kept getting so emotional, Sabalenka added. So I learned a lot. Above all, one thing: I'm the one who always treats my opponents with great respect, whether I win or lose. Without that respect, I wouldn't be where I am today. So it was a tough but very valuable lesson for me.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

