Carlos Alcaraz ends Jannik Sinner's reign to reclaim US Open glory

Carlos Alcaraz ended Jannik Sinner's 27-match winning streak at hardcourt majors with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory in the US Open 2025 final.

Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz after winning US Open 2025.
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 6:08 AM IST
Carlos Alcaraz stormed back to the top of men’s tennis on Sunday, ending Jannik Sinner’s remarkable run with a commanding 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory in the US Open final. The Spaniard reclaimed the title that launched his stardom three years ago, tightening his grip on a rivalry that has come to define the new era of the sport.
 
The latest from New York
 
The 22-year-old Spaniard produced a dazzling display under the grey skies of Arthur Ashe Stadium, lifting his sixth Grand Slam trophy and regaining the world No. 1 ranking from Sinner. The win also snapped the Italian’s extraordinary 27-match unbeaten streak at hardcourt majors, underlining Alcaraz’s status as the sport’s foremost force.
 
Dressed in a striking pink vest, Alcaraz sealed victory on his third match point before embracing his rival and celebrating wildly with his team. It was his second Grand Slam triumph of the season, having beaten Sinner in the French Open final in June before conceding at Wimbledon in July.   
 
Why it matters
 
Alcaraz’s triumph cements him as the second-youngest man in the professional era to win six majors, behind only Bjorn Borg. His 2025 record is equally telling: seven titles, just six defeats, and a 13-match winning streak leading into his New York triumph.
 
For Sinner, the loss capped a season of high peaks and painful near-misses. After starting the year with the Australian Open crown, the Italian reached three consecutive Grand Slam finals against Alcaraz, winning only at Wimbledon. 
 
Numbers that tell the story
 
  • 6: Grand Slam titles now held by Alcaraz.
  • 22: His age, making him the second-youngest to win six majors in the Open era.
  • 27: The number of straight wins by Sinner at hardcourt majors before Sunday.
  • 10-5: Alcaraz’s head-to-head record against Sinner after this final.
   
Rivalry for the ages
 
As US President Donald Trump watched from the stands, the third consecutive major final between Alcaraz and Sinner confirmed their rivalry as the sport’s new centrepiece. Their contrasting styles—Alcaraz’s improvisation and power against Sinner’s precision—have enthralled fans and rewritten expectations in the post-Big Three era.
 
Alcaraz acknowledged his rival with grace: “I want to start with Jannik—it’s unbelievable what you’re doing the whole season. I’m seeing you more than my family,” he quipped, drawing laughter and applause.
 
Sinner, for his part, was magnanimous despite the defeat: “I tried my best today, I couldn’t do more.”   
 
The big picture
 
With Alcaraz now back atop the rankings and Sinner breathing down his neck, men’s tennis appears firmly in the hands of two players who are both rivals and standard-bearers. Their duel has already stretched across continents and surfaces in 2025, with each encounter adding to a growing legend.
 
For fans, the message is clear: the era of Alcaraz versus Sinner has only just begun, and the sport has found its next great storyline.

Topics :US OpenTennis News

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 6:08 AM IST

