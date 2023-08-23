Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen agree to draw second game

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen agree to draw second game

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen. The score reads 1-1

Press Trust of India Baku
Chess World Cup 2023 Final's second game ends in a draw between Magnus Carlsen and India's R Praggnanandhaa ended in a draw. Photo: Chess Federation of India

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa drew the second classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup against world No.1 Magnus Carlsen here on Wednesday.

The two players settled for a quiet draw in 30 moves after one-and-a-half hours of play in game two.

The champion will be decided in the tie-breaks on Thursday.

— All India Chess Federation (@aicfchess) August 23, 2023Carlsen played a solid game with white pieces against Praggnanandhaa. The teenaged Indian did not face any troubles with black pieces, with the players agreeing to a draw after 30 moves in an equal Bishop ending.

The first game on Tuesday had ended in a stalemate after over four hours of play and 70-plus moves, following which Carlsen said he was a bit under the weather.

The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa had stunned world No. 3 Fabiano Caruana on Monday via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with Carlsen at the World Cup.

Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

Also Read

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Anand to enter semis

Chess World Cup: Gukesh to face world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in quarterfinals

Chess World Cup: D Gukesh goes down fighting against Magnus Carlsen

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen to a draw in first game

Chess World Cup: Anand calls current lot golden generation of Indian chess

Sports ministry okays wrestlers Bajrang and Deepak's foreign training

BWF World Championships: Prannoy, Sen enter third round; Sindhu crashes out

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen to a draw in first game

Athletics: Who is Erriyon Knighton? The US teen eying Usain Bolt's records

Topics :Rameshbabu PraggnanandhaaChess World CupR PraggnanandhaaCHESS

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story