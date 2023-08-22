Home / Sports / Other Sports News / Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen to a draw in first game

Chess World Cup Final: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen to a draw in first game

Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa held his own against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to secure a draw in the first classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament here on Tuesday

Press Trust of India Baku (Azerbaijan)
India's R Praggnanandhaa beat USA's Caruana to seal birth in Chess World Cup final. Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa held his own against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to secure a draw in the first classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup Chess here on Tuesday.

The 18-year old GM held his own against a fancied and higher-rated opponent and forced a stalemate in 35 moves playing white pieces.

In the middle of a major time crunch, Praggnanandhaa was able to hold Carlsen for a draw in an objectively equal position with white pieces. The Indian played a solid game and agreed to a draw on move 35.

"I don't think I was in any trouble at all," Praggnanandhaa said after the game.

However Carlsen will have the advantage of playing white in the second game of the two-match classical series on Wednesday.

Praggnanandhaa said later in an interaction posted on the 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle of FIDE: "Rb8, I felt I should have done something there. But maybe this position is just solid and I don't have anything. What I played there was not the best try but I could not find anything."

About tomorrow's second game against Carlsen, he said, "It'll be a fight. He'll definitely push very hard. I'll try to rest and come fresh, I think that's the best I can do."

Carlsen, who has been under the weather due to food poisoning said that even though he had a break, he wasn't in best physical shape.

"Normally, I would just probably have a bit of an advantage having a rest day while he had to play a tough tie-break yesterday but I've been in a pretty rough shape the last couple of days.

"I got some food poisoning after the game against (Nijat) Abasov. I haven't been able to eat for the last two days. This also meant that I was really calm because I had no energy to be nervous," the Norwegian added in jest.

Praggnanandhaa had earlier stormed into the final by shocking world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5.

The Indian teenager became only the second player from the country to reach the final of the world cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and qualified for the Candidates tournament in 2024.

Also Read

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Anand to enter semis

Chess World Cup: Gukesh to face world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in quarterfinals

Chess World Cup: D Gukesh goes down fighting against Magnus Carlsen

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa shocks Caruana, to meet Carlsen in final

Athletics: Who is Erriyon Knighton? The US teen eying Usain Bolt's records

Women's Hockey ACT: Ranchi to host the event from October 27 to November 5

Mother deserves all credit for Praggnanandhaa's success: Father Rameshbabu

It's a special kind of support: Garry Kasparov hails Praggnanandhaa, mother

Defending in pressure situations is Praggnanandhaa's hallmark: India coach

Topics :Rameshbabu PraggnanandhaaChess World CupR Praggnanandhaa

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story